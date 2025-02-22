Drake Maye names two Patriots vets who sharpened his QB1 game

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye credited two veteran tight ends for easing his rookie transition in New England. On Thursday, the young signal-caller highlighted their influence during his appearance on Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast.

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper were Maye's primary safety valves during the Patriots' challenging 4-13 season.

"Jacoby, because the number one, obviously, Hunter Henry was great in the tight end room," Maye said. "Him and Austin Hooper. There was two guys, you know, two veteran tight ends that would help finish just a play call. Some long play calls for me in the huddle."

The sync between Maye and his tight-end duo showed directly in their playmaking. Henry led the Patriots with 97 targets, 66 receptions and 674 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Hooper added 45 catches for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He tied for the team lead in scoring.

Uncertain future for Drake Maye's trusted weapons

NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn

The offseason raises questions about the future of this productive relationship. On Feb. 3, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed Henry as a trade candidate.

"The Patriots should be looking to upgrade the weapons surrounding Drake Maye, and sending one or both veterans to another team would give them more roster flexibility and even more future draft capital. Moving either player would create more cap space, and it's likely they can find upgrades through free agency or trade, " Ballentine wrote.

However, he warned about disturning the rapport between Maye and his veteran safety net.

On the other hand, Hooper enters free agency following his most productive season since 2020. His 75.8 Pro Football Focus grade led all Patriots offensive players. The six-team veteran added scheme versatility to New England's offense.

"I've been in a bunch of different offenses, whether it be gap scheme, outside zone, play-action passing game, short-to-intermediate passing attacks," Hooper said in March. "You learn to kind of be a jack of all trades at everything."

With over $100 million in projected cap space, the Patriots face critical decisions about Maye's supporting cast. Two of his former head coaches now lead the Patriots—Mike Vrabel as head coach and Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. Their familiarity with both tight ends could influence New England's offseason moves.

