Drake Maye reacts as fiancée Ann Michael Hudson shares beachside moments from Mexico

The New England Patriots star Drake Maye paused his NFL season preparations for a tropical getaway with his fiancée Ann Michael Hudson. The couple vacationed in Mexico, where Hudson recently shared beautiful memories on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Trending

On Friday, Hudson posted vacation pictures on Instagram from Mexico. In one photo, she stood beside Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as they side-hugged with a calm sea in the background. Maye wore a light blue shirt and cream-colored shorts, while Hudson donned a beautiful tropical-themed dress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second slide of Hudson's Instagram post featured a group photo with Katya Kuropas, fiancée of Minnesota Vikings star J.J. McCarthy and Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Browers. The trio posed beside a massive swimming pool.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Drake Maye reacts as fiancée Ann Michael shares beachside moments from Mexico (Image Source: Michael/IG)

In the third photo, Hudson shared an off-roading vehicle with Chloe Barbu, girlfriend of Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell. Later images captured moments from Hudson and Maye's Mexico vacation. Maye commented on his fiancée's post with a red heart emoji.

Ad

Drake Maye compared his golfing experience during Mexico vacation with his QB mistakes

During his Mexico vacation, Drake Maye enjoyed golfing with friends, as shown in the Instagram post. Beyond recreation, Maye uses golf to inspire his football growth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 26, Maye appeared on the "Up & Adams" show, where he drew parallels between playing golf and football. Highlighting lessons from golf that influence his football play, the Patriots star QB said:

"I think it helps the mindset. You hit a few bad shots, it's like maybe having a bad play or two in a game. I think it helps the mindset of, you know, ‘hey, you know, maybe get the next shot, or hey get the next play,’ same type mindset."

Before their Mexico trip, Drake Maye and his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, enjoyed a spring break outing in Jamaica. Hudson also shared an Instagram recap from her vacation, featuring a 3-word message.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.