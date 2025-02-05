Drake Maye reveals if Mike Vrabel was furious on QB missing HC's introductory press conference to get engaged 

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye missed the introductory press conference for new head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Maye was getting engaged to his fiancée at the time and could not attend the press event introducing next year's Patriots coaching staff. Speaking with Kay Adams on Tuesday, on "Up and Adams," the signal-caller was asked if either Vrabel or McDaniels were mad at him for missing their press event.

Maye said he didn't hear anything from his coaches:

"I didn't get anything from them two. I didn't. If they did, I would apologize. Obviously be there for them. But hey, I think it was a big part of my life, and I think I didn't really know when they were gonna hire the head coach. So just timing was off."

Drake Maye hoping to make strides with Vrabel/McDaniels combo

Vrabel, who played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, has had an impressive coaching record. He also put together an impressive head coaching showing during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. However, the Titans performed below expectations when the 2023 season concluded, finishing with a record of 6-11, leading to Vrabel's firing.

This past season, Vrabel signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns to serve as a coaching consultant. Once the New England Patriots head coaching position opened up, the franchise quickly scooped up their former defensive star to lead the club. Vrabel brought back McDaniels, who has served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator several times now.

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

They inherit a team led by 2024 third-overall NFL Draft pick Drake Maye, who just wrapped up his rookie season. Maye started 12 games for the Patriots and threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 22-year-old could also make some plays with his legs, scrambling for 431 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground, but led the league in fumbles lost with six.

With some more seasoned coaching in Vrabel and McDaniels coming in, and the ability to start a full season in the upcoming 2025 campaign, perhaps Maye can take his play to the next level and lead the once-great New England Patriots dynasty back to the playoffs.

