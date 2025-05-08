Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael Hudson shares gratitude-filled message while announcing graduation

Drake Maye's fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, expressed her gratitude while announcing her graduation. On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account, Ann shared a few pictures of her graduation day.

She donned a white dress with a blue coat and a matching cap and posted a few pictures with her friends celebrating their graduation by throwing away their caps. Hudson has graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and shared a three-word message on Instagram:

"Thank you, Carolina."

Drake Maye proposed to Ann earlier this year in January, in a romantic seaside moment. Both donned white outfits as the Patriots QB went to one knee. The pair shared a joint post on January 16, and Maye penned an emotional caption:

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"

Drake Maye's fiancée Ann Michael shared a rare glimpse of her bridal shower

Drake Maye's fiancée, Ann Michael, shared a rare glimpse of her bridal shower on Instagram last week. She posted three pictures of the ceremony, for which she was joined by her friends and family members. Along with that, she included a heartfelt caption:

"It’s all starting to feel real👰🏻‍♀️👰🏻‍♀️ Thankful for the best family who makes me feel so special and loved."

Ann Michael donned a beautiful white dress for the party, which she accessorized with a beautiful belt. On April 16, she also posted some pictures from her engagement day, and in the caption, teased her upcoming wedding:

"Counting down the days."

Anna is also into sports, and as per her LinkedIn profile, she was the assistant softball coach in Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation.

With Drake Maye set to enter his sophomore NFL campaign, 2025 is setting up to be a great year for him. As a rookie, Maye looked very solid in a weak New England team after taking over the starting QB role from Jacoby Brissett. Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 TDs and 10 INTs, adding 421 yards and 2 TDs on the ground.

The Patriots have a new HC in Mike Vrabel, and the fanbase will be hoping he and Maye can make the team competitive again after missing the postseason every year since the 2021 season.

