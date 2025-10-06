  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 1-word message after Patriots end Bills undefeated streak in a stunning SNF showdown

Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 1-word message after Patriots end Bills undefeated streak in a stunning SNF showdown

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 15:13 GMT
Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye's dropped a one word phrase for the Patriot's big win. (Photos via Ann Michael Maye's Instagram)

Quarterback Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a win over the AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday. The Bills were the last undefeated team remaining in the league until turnovers led to the 23-20 loss.

Ad

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, shared her excitement for the New England Patriots big time win. She shared a snapshot of the scoreboard at Highmark Stadium with a brief response describing her excitement.

"LFGGGGG," Ann Michael captioned the Instagram Story.
Drake Maye&#039;s wife showed her excitement for the New England Patriots primetime win. (Photo via Ann Michael Maye&#039;s Instagram Story)
Drake Maye's wife showed her excitement for the New England Patriots primetime win. (Photo via Ann Michael Maye's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Drake Maye finished the night by completing 22 of 30 passes with a total of 273 passing yards. He relied on running back Rhamondre Stevenson who rushed it into the end zone twice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The New England Patriots have won their last two games and now have a 3-2 record and second place in the AFC East division rankings.

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, shared glimpse of 'happy' gameday

The Patriots finished last season 4-13 which led to an overhaul of the coaching staff. Five games through Mike Vrabel's tenure as coach and the Patriots already have three wins.

Ad

After the Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers, Ann Michael Maye shared a series of photos on Instagram of gameday. In the first photo the newlyweds can be seen standing on the sidelines after pregame warmups. Ann Michael wore a strapless white top that she paired with jeans and a Patriots baseball hat.

She also shared other photos of her on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium ahead of the game. Using the caption to describe the gameday as a 'happy' one.

Ad
"A happy game day!!!!❤️❤️❤️" Ann Michael described the Instagram post.
Ad

Drake and Ann Michael Maye met when they were just 12-years-old and began dating while in high school. Both attended the University of North Carolina where Maye made a name for himself as the quarterback of the Tar Heels football team.

The Patriots quarterback proposed to his longtime love in January. They got married in June at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, North Carolina.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications