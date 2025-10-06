Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 1-word message after Patriots end Bills undefeated streak in a stunning SNF showdown

Quarterback Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a win over the AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday. The Bills were the last undefeated team remaining in the league until turnovers led to the 23-20 loss.Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, shared her excitement for the New England Patriots big time win. She shared a snapshot of the scoreboard at Highmark Stadium with a brief response describing her excitement. &quot;LFGGGGG,&quot; Ann Michael captioned the Instagram Story.Drake Maye's wife showed her excitement for the New England Patriots primetime win. (Photo via Ann Michael Maye's Instagram Story)Drake Maye finished the night by completing 22 of 30 passes with a total of 273 passing yards. He relied on running back Rhamondre Stevenson who rushed it into the end zone twice. The New England Patriots have won their last two games and now have a 3-2 record and second place in the AFC East division rankings. Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, shared glimpse of 'happy' gamedayThe Patriots finished last season 4-13 which led to an overhaul of the coaching staff. Five games through Mike Vrabel's tenure as coach and the Patriots already have three wins. After the Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers, Ann Michael Maye shared a series of photos on Instagram of gameday. In the first photo the newlyweds can be seen standing on the sidelines after pregame warmups. Ann Michael wore a strapless white top that she paired with jeans and a Patriots baseball hat. She also shared other photos of her on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium ahead of the game. Using the caption to describe the gameday as a 'happy' one. &quot;A happy game day!!!!❤️❤️❤️&quot; Ann Michael described the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake and Ann Michael Maye met when they were just 12-years-old and began dating while in high school. Both attended the University of North Carolina where Maye made a name for himself as the quarterback of the Tar Heels football team. The Patriots quarterback proposed to his longtime love in January. They got married in June at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, North Carolina.