  Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp

Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:15 GMT
Drake Maye&rsquo;s wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp
Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp

Drake Maye is entering his second year with the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old quarterback, who signed a $36,640,000 contract (according to Spotrac), has joined NFL training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The 2025 Patriots Training Camp started on Wednesday, July 23, and will conclude on August 10.

On Wednesday, Patriots QB’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, shared a picture on her Instagram story along with a brief two-word message tagging Maye in the story.

“Year 2❤ ”

In the picture, Maye's wife is wearing a casual black-and-white checkered strapless romper and white slip-on sneakers, accessorized with black round sunglasses.

Drake Maye&rsquo;s wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp [IG/@annmichaelhmaye]
Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael drops 2-word reaction as $36,640,000 QB joins Patriots training camp [IG/@annmichaelhmaye]

The couple married in late June this year in Linville, North Carolina. On Monday, as they marked one month of marriage, Hudson shared some unseen pictures from their wedding on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

Trending
“One month being married to you and it’s been the best month ever!! I love you more everyday and can’t wait for many, many more months together😆❤️.”

Patriots QB proposed to Hudson in January 2025.

Also read: Days after wedding, Drake Maye and wife Ann Michael take in Caribbean views of the Pitons

Drake Maye and wife Ann donate all wedding gifts to charity

Drake Maye tied the knot with his middle-school sweetheart, Ann, last month, but their heartfelt wedding gesture was one of a kind. In a podcast episode that aired in early July on the 98.5 The Sports Hub YouTube channel, former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak shared that instead of keeping the gifts, the couple donated all their wedding presents to charity.

"So, uh, the wedding gifts. Didn't tell anybody. And he had this supposed deal with his current wife that five years ago, he said, if I ever made it big. Um, they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff, from the area he grew up and some kids didn't have enough size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff,” Zolak said. [0:13]
“They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent it to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded.”

Zolak added that Maye and Hudson also chose to donate household items.

Also read: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 2-word reaction to Drake Maye and wife Ann donating wedding gifts to charity

