Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 2-word reaction to Drake Maye and wife Ann donating wedding gifts to charity

Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Hudson, have been making headlines for their wholesome gesture towards the community. The couple got married on June 21 and, almost a week later, traveled to St Lucia for their honeymoon.

Following their marriage, the couple reached out to local shelters and donated their wedding gifts to homeless kids.

Even though the couple kept it a secret, retired Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak brought the couple's generous gesture to light. On Tuesday's edition of "95.5 The Sports Hub" radio show, Zolak talked about Maye and Ann's donations.

"They did a lot of donating with the local kids' shelters and stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have the right size of shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff," Zolak said.

Zolak said the couple "didn't tell anybody" and sent their wedding gifts to the "homeless and help centers."

Fans applauded Maye and Hudson's generosity. They also received a two-word compliment from Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, on Wednesday.

Emily Mayfield shared ESPN's Instagram post on her story, which featured Maye's donation news.

"This rocks," Emily wrote.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops 2-word reaction to Drake Maye donating wedding gifts to charity (Image Credit: Emily/IG)

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared a secret parenting trick to keep daughter hooked

In April, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily's daughter Kova Jade turned two. As Jade grows older, Emily has to keep up with her parenting tricks. One of the issues that most parents face is handling their kids' massive screen time.

However, Emily figured out a way to keep her daughter hooked throughout the day, without any screentime. The influencer shared her trick for it on Instagram in May.

"We don't do screentime yet, but she loves this. And now she points to us in the pictures and will say 'Mama, Dad or Bubba (Ferg)."

Like Drake Maye and his wife Ann, Mayfield and Emily have actively contributed to the community. The couple runs an NGO together called "Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation," which aims to help unprivileged people and students with financial relief.

