Drake Maye and wife Ann Michael Hudson secretly donated wedding gifts to 'homeless' kids and local shelters

The New England Patriots star, Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Hudson, exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Linville. The couple received dozens of gifts from their family and friends. However, instead of keeping those gifts to themselves, the two were generous enough to donate them to charity and local homeless kids.

The couple's wholesome gesture was brought to light by the former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak during Tuesday's episode of "95.5 The Sports Hub" radio show. Zolak revealed how Maye and Hudson donated their wedding gifts to help centers and charities discreetly.

"They did a lot of donating with the local kids' shelters and stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have the right size of shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff," Zolak said. "They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there."

Maye and Hudson had an outdoor wedding at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club, which offered a scenic view of beautiful mountains and a dreamy lake. All of these elements were included in the wedding pictures of the newlyweds.

Following their wedding, Hudson and Maye travelled to Saint Lucia for their honeymoon. Previously, Hudson recapped her core honeymoon memories with the Patriots quarterback on Instagram. The post invited a wholesome 4-word message from J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas.

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Hudson, shared memories from a tropical vacation in St Lucia

Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael Hudson, spent over a week honeymooning in Saint Lucia in late June. Hudson later posted a collection of photos on Instagram capturing their special moments from their tropical getaway.

"Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband," Hudson wrote in the caption.

The first two slides of Hudson's post showed her and Maye at the beach in swimsuits, then later on twinning in blue date-night outfits. There's also a photo of the couple in a yacht, followed by a solo fit-check snap of Hudson.

