J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas sends 4-word message as Drake Maye's wife Ann shares honeymoon pictures from St. Lucia

Over a week after their intimate wedding, Drake Maye and Anne Michael Hudson continued celebrating with a tropical honeymoon in Saint Lucia. On Monday, Hudson shared a recap of their Caribbean getaway on Instagram.

"Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband," Hudson wrote in the caption.

The post included a handful of photos of the couple exploring the island. The first slide featured the couple standing on the beach with Hudson flaunting her black & white polka dot swimsuit. It was followed by another snap of the couple, twinning in blue outfits.

The other slides included pictures of the two from different moments of their week-long tropical honeymoon. In her post, Hudson received different reactions from fans and friends, including the Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas. Kuropas dropped a wholesome 4-word message in the comments section of Hudson's post.

"That last name change," Kuropas commented.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée sends 4-word message to Drake Maye's honeymoon pics (Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson/IG)

It wasn't the first time that Katya Kuropas reacted to an Instagram post by Ann Michael. Last week, when Hudson posted her wedding pictures, Kuropas shared a 2-word message, congratulating the couple for their biggest relationship milestone.

"Yayyy!!! Congrats," Kuropas commented on Hudson's wedding post.

Ann Michael Hudson celebrated 1 week of being married to Drake Maye

On Saturday, Ann Michael Hudson celebrated her 1 week of marriage to Drake Maye with a special tribute. Hudson shared a video montage on Instagram capturing highlights from their wedding day, from exchanging vows to their post-ceremony photoshoot with the Patriots quarterback.

"1 week married to you calls for a little glimpse of the most special day, I love you!" Hudson wrote in the caption.

A day after Maye and Hudson got married, the couple sneaked out for a romantic seaside date. She later posted a handful of pictures of the cuisine she enjoyed with Maye on her Instagram stories.

Following their honeymoon, the quarterback is expected to return home to begin preparing for the 2025 NFL Preseason, which kicks off on July 31.

