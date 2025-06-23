J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction as Patriots QB Drake Maye gets married to childhood love Ann Michael Hudson

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye married his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson on Saturday. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at a scenic destination, surrounded by friends and family. A day after confirming her marriage date, Hudson shared pictures via a joint Instagram post with Maye.

"What a night! Cheers to forever. I love you!" Maye wrote.

The post attracted well-wishes from the couple's fans, friends and NFL stars, including Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas. Maye's teammate and Patriots offensive lineman, Will Campbell, also congratulated him on his wedding.

"Yayyy!!! Congrats," Kuropas wrote.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction to Drake Maye's wedding (image credit: instagram/drake.maye)

"Congratulations brotha," Campbell wrote.

The first slide included a picture of Maye and Hudson sharing a side hug with mountains and a pond in the background. It was followed by a snap of the couple kissing, and a photo at a bridge. The rest of the slides featured snaps of different moments from the wedding.

Hudson also posted pictures from their pre-wedding get-together. She expressed her excitement to tie the knot with the Patriots quarterback.

"Today’s the day!!!! I love you and can’t wait to marry you," Hudson wrote.

Ann Michael Hudson had her first date with Drake Maye after marriage

Ann Michael Hudson and Drake Maye went out on Monday for their first date night after getting married. While the couple didn't confirm the location, Hudson shared a picture with the quarterback on her Instagram story.

"Date night with my husband," Hudson wrote..

Ann Michael Hudson sneaked out for first date with Drake Maye after marriage (image credit: instagram/annmichaelhmaye)

The couple had casual outfits on. Hudson wore a Tiffany short dress with bow-heel sandals from Mango and a black leather handbag. Meanwhile, Maye wore a plain blue T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

