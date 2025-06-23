  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction as Patriots QB Drake Maye gets married to childhood love Ann Michael Hudson

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction as Patriots QB Drake Maye gets married to childhood love Ann Michael Hudson

By Shanu Singh
Published Jun 23, 2025 14:21 GMT
Ann Michael Hudson sneaked out for first date with Drake Maye after marriage (Image Credit: Imagn)
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction to Drake Maye's wedding (image credit: IMAGN)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye married his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson on Saturday. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at a scenic destination, surrounded by friends and family. A day after confirming her marriage date, Hudson shared pictures via a joint Instagram post with Maye.

Ad
"What a night! Cheers to forever. I love you!" Maye wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post attracted well-wishes from the couple's fans, friends and NFL stars, including Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas. Maye's teammate and Patriots offensive lineman, Will Campbell, also congratulated him on his wedding.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yayyy!!! Congrats," Kuropas wrote.
J.J. McCarthy&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Katya drops two-word reaction to Drake Maye&#039;s wedding (image credit: instagram/drake.maye)
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya drops two-word reaction to Drake Maye's wedding (image credit: instagram/drake.maye)
"Congratulations brotha," Campbell wrote.
Ad

The first slide included a picture of Maye and Hudson sharing a side hug with mountains and a pond in the background. It was followed by a snap of the couple kissing, and a photo at a bridge. The rest of the slides featured snaps of different moments from the wedding.

Hudson also posted pictures from their pre-wedding get-together. She expressed her excitement to tie the knot with the Patriots quarterback.

Ad
"Today’s the day!!!! I love you and can’t wait to marry you," Hudson wrote.
Ad

Ann Michael Hudson had her first date with Drake Maye after marriage

Ann Michael Hudson and Drake Maye went out on Monday for their first date night after getting married. While the couple didn't confirm the location, Hudson shared a picture with the quarterback on her Instagram story.

"Date night with my husband," Hudson wrote..
Ann Michael Hudson sneaked out for first date with Drake Maye after marriage (image credit: instagram/annmichaelhmaye)
Ann Michael Hudson sneaked out for first date with Drake Maye after marriage (image credit: instagram/annmichaelhmaye)

The couple had casual outfits on. Hudson wore a Tiffany short dress with bow-heel sandals from Mango and a black leather handbag. Meanwhile, Maye wore a plain blue T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications