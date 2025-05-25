Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily welcomed their first child, daughter Kova Jade in April 2024. The Mayfield's often share photos on Instagram of their family time together with their young daughter.

This weekend, Emily Mayfield gave a glimpse at her and Baker Mayfield's parenting style with their first child. She showed a digital picture frame on her counter and revealed that they don't allow their daughter Kova to have any type of screen time yet. Instead, their one-year-old daughter loves watching photos transition.

"We don't do screentime yet, but she loves this. And now she points to us in the pictures and will say 'Mama, Dad, or Bubba (Ferg)."-Emily Mayfield shared on her Instagram Story

Emily Mayfield shared how she and Baker Mayfield parent their one-year-old daughter. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)

Emily Mayfield shared that the digital photo frame is her daughter's own version of a television.

Emily and Baker Mayfield's decision to not allow their daughter any screentime could come as a surprise to some in this day and age. Most young children can become addicted to watching television or videos on tablets and phone which some believe could hinder development at a young age.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared touching post on Mother's Day

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrated her second Mother's Day this year and shared a touching message on Instagram to commemorate the day. She called motherhood her 'prized role' and even thanked the couple's dog Fergus for being the best 'first baby' that prepared her for the arrival of their daughter Kova.

Emily went on to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for being the best 'partner' as they raise their daughter. Emily Mayfield shared on Mother's Da:

"My most prized role in the universe- “Mom”. Thank you Jesus for trusting me to raise this baby girl. Thank you Fergus for being my most perfect first baby & allowing me to dip my toes into motherhood.

"Thank you Koko for making me a mama & taking it so easy on me. And thank you, Baker, for being my partner in this wild ride. There’s no one better. I’m the luckiest girl alive & I am beyond thankful."

Baker and Emily Mayfield met in 2017 through a mutual friend. They then got engaged just six months later and got married in June 2019 in Malibu, California.

