Baker Mayfield's wife Emily lists reasons for being 'luckiest girl alive' in emotional Mother's Day message

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a sweet post on her social media handle. She is pretty active on Instagram, and on Sunday, she posted a family picture with her fans.
Emily Mayfield shared a beautiful snap with her husband, Baker, and their little daughter, Kova, and their dog Fergus. Along with the picture, she jotted a caption in which Mrs. Mayfield emotionally talked about being a mother. She expressed her gratitude for her loved ones and called herself the "luckiest girl alive." She wrote:
"My most prized role in the universe- “Mom”. Thank you Jesus for trusting me to raise this baby girl. Thank you Fergus for being my most perfect first baby & allowing me to dip my toes into motherhood.
"Thank you Koko for making me a mama & taking it so easy on me. And thank you, Baker, for being my partner in this wild ride. There’s no one better. I’m the luckiest girl alive & I am beyond thankful."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Emily Mayfield posed with her husband in a beautiful location in the picture. She wore a blue T-shirt and white pants while the NFL star was standing by her side wearing a white shirt with black lines on it and light blue pants.
Emily was cradling their daughter Kova, who looked adorable in a white dress and blue bow hairband. Their dog Fergus, an Irish Setter Goldendoodle, was also sitting on the side.
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares photos of their Napa Valley Wine Country outing
The NFL offseason has provided plenty of time for the players to spend with their families while away from the field. Baker Mayfield recently joined his wife Emily for an outing at Napa Valley Wine Country.
Last week, Emily Mayfield shared the pictures of their outing on her Instagram account. She posted a few pictures, some with her friends and some solo, with the caption:
"The first of many'"
She also shared an adorable video of her daughter in the post. In the clip, Emily was seen helping her daughter walk on the grass while Baker was capturing the beautiful moment, cheering his daughter to move.
Baker Mayfield and Emily have been together since 2017. They tied the knot in 2019. Last year in April, they were blessed with a daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield.
When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know