Baker Mayfield and wife Emily gives it back to community by announcing fundraiser for 'mental health' awareness

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have shared details of their upcoming charity event on social media. The NFL couple runs a non-profit organization, "Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation," with which they launch initiatives for children, provide disaster aid and raise awareness for mental health.

On Wednesday, Emily shared a joint post with her husband, Baker Mayfield, inviting fans to join them for the upcoming event. They are initiating an event in support of the Omaha Community Alliance on June 7, 2025, at 10 am to raise awareness and money for mental health resources.

Sharing the post, Emily Mayfield wrote:

"Join @bakermayfield and I in supporting Omaha’s Community Alliance at @bikewithmikeday Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 10am. We’re raising awareness and money for mental health resources in the community. It’s a family event - come walk or bike - and of course grab some tacos! More info available at bikewithmikeday.com"

Meanwhile, on May 5, the couple announced a Walk On scholarship to help the student athletes with their careers. They have committed to providing two $10,000 scholarships to students. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship from the official website of the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation.

On Wednesday, their foundation shared a post sharing the details of the scholarship as the deadline to apply is near.

"The application deadline is quickly approaching for our Walk On Scholarship. Help us spread the word to deserving walk-on student-athletes, as we look to award two $10,000 scholarships!"

The Walk On scholarship is exclusively for college sophomores, juniors, and seniors, and the last date to apply for it is June 15, 2025.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrates Mother's Day in an emotional post

On May 12, Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared a sweet post to celebrate Mother’s Day. She shared a family picture and in the caption, expressed her gratitude while talking about motherhood.

"My most prized role in the universe- “Mom”. Thank you Jesus for trusting me to raise this baby girl. Thank you Fergus for being my most perfect first baby & allowing me to dip my toes into motherhood. Thank you Koko for making me a mama & taking it so easy on me. And thank you, Baker, for being my partner in this wild ride. There’s no one better. I’m the luckiest girl alive & I am beyond thankful.

Emily and Baker Mayfield have been married since July 2019, and the pair welcomed their first child in April 2024. They have been blessed with a baby girl named Kova Jade Mayfield.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

