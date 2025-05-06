"Love this so much" - Baker Mayfield and wife Emily win fans hearts with eye-opening $20,000 scholarship announcement

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily won hearts by announcing a walk-on scholarship for young athletes. The couple, who founded the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, known for their charitable work, announced a scholarship.

Their Walk-On Scholarship will offer two students $10,000 each to help with their careers. The scholarship will only be awarded to legal residents or citizens of the United States and to students receiving $5,000 or less in athletic aid.

The applicant must be enrolled as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student. People interested in the scholarship can apply from the page of the Foundation (bemayfield.org), with the deadline for the scheme being June 15.

Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation shared the details of the scholarship on its Instagram page, writing:

"We are excited to announce the Walk-On Scholarship presented by the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation! The Foundation looks forward to awarding two scholarships to walk-on student-athletes in hopes of easing the financial burden of college!"

Fans praised the couple for the noble cause.

"I love this so much. We have been fans of Baker since he walked on at OU. I pray God continues to bless Baker and Emily and they continue to bless others. Boomer," one said.

Fans react to Baker Mayfield and wife Emily's $20,000 scholarship announcement/@bemayfieldfoundation

Others called it "incredible," while some called it a "class act."

"Incredible!," a fan said.

"Always a class Act! Well done Baker & Emily!," another added.

"Such a class act! Great job Baker and Emily!," one more fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Go get em QB Baker Mayfield," one commented.

"Love this!," another wrote.

Fans react to Baker Mayfield and wife Emily's $20,000 scholarship announcement/@bemayfieldfoundation

Emily and Baker Mayfield Foundation actively works to help people in need. In 2024, they have invested around $100k+ in early childhood education, given $25k+ in hurricane relief and invested around $ 15k+ in after-school programs in Tampa. They have continued their incredible work in 2025 as well.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares rare gym glimpse with fans

Apart from her philanthropic work, Emily Mayfield — a lifestyle influencer with 225K followers on Instagram — also gave fans a peek into her fitness routine. She reshared an IG story of Dylan Smith, where she was hoisting some weights on Monday.

Still from Mayfield wife Emily's Instagram story/@emilywmayfield

Mayfield and Emily have been married since 2019. Last April, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter, named Kova Jade Mayfield.

