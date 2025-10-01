  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, makes feelings clear on Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose’s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game

Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, makes feelings clear on Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose’s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 01, 2025 05:39 GMT
Drake Maye&rsquo;s wife Ann Michael Brock Bowers&rsquo; GF Cameron Rose&rsquo;
Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose and Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael (Image Source: Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye @cameronrnewell)

Brock Bowers entered his second year in the NFL, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, his team played its fourth game of the season, against the Chicago Bears.

Ad

Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose, wearing a custom-made outfit, was at Allegiant Stadium to cheer her boyfriend. She offered a glimpse of her look on Instagram on Monday, where she shared three snaps with a caption about her outfit.

"What the shirt says," she wrote.

Rose’s outfit grabbed attention, and even Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, talked about it in the comments section.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Outfit is perfect," Ann wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Drake Maye&rsquo;s wife, Ann Michael, reacted to Brock Bowers&rsquo; GF Cameron Rose&rsquo;s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game/@cameronrnewell
Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, reacted to Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose’s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game/@cameronrnewell

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend wore a black T-shirt. It featured a picture of the NFL tight end with sparkling fireworks in the background and a text saying:

“Viva Las Bowers.”

In the second slide of the post, Rose shared a snap with Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kyle Young. Both posed in the stands, cheering for their partners. Young opted to wear a black miniskirt and a white top with her boyfriend’s jersey number “18” printed on it.

Ad

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, shares a good bond with the NFL WAGs. During the offseason, she vacationed in Riviera Maya with Ann Micahel and her friends.

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, becomes the new ambassador for New Era Cap

In an Instagram post last week, Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, shared two pictures of herself in a New Era cap and, in the caption, announced their collaboration. She also shared a code that fans can use to avail discounts.

Ad
"Football season is backkk @neweracap #neweraambassador Grab your new Raiders gear and use code CAMERON20 for a discount at checkout," she wrote.
Ad

Rose wore a white dress layered with a black “Raiders” jacket. She sported a white cap and white shoes.

She is enjoying her time cheering for her beau during his games. Earlier this year, she completed her graduation from the University of Tennessee.

The Las Vegas Raiders won their season opener against the New England Patriots but lost three consecutive matchups, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and last week against the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders have had a tough season, losing three of four matchups. They next face the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications