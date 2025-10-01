Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, makes feelings clear on Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose’s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game

Brock Bowers entered his second year in the NFL, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, his team played its fourth game of the season, against the Chicago Bears.Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose, wearing a custom-made outfit, was at Allegiant Stadium to cheer her boyfriend. She offered a glimpse of her look on Instagram on Monday, where she shared three snaps with a caption about her outfit.&quot;What the shirt says,&quot; she wrote.Rose’s outfit grabbed attention, and even Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, talked about it in the comments section.&quot;Outfit is perfect,&quot; Ann wrote.Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, reacted to Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose’s custom Raiders outfit for Bears game/@cameronrnewellBrock Bowers’ girlfriend wore a black T-shirt. It featured a picture of the NFL tight end with sparkling fireworks in the background and a text saying:“Viva Las Bowers.”In the second slide of the post, Rose shared a snap with Jack Bech’s girlfriend, Kyle Young. Both posed in the stands, cheering for their partners. Young opted to wear a black miniskirt and a white top with her boyfriend’s jersey number “18” printed on it.Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, shares a good bond with the NFL WAGs. During the offseason, she vacationed in Riviera Maya with Ann Micahel and her friends.Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, becomes the new ambassador for New Era CapIn an Instagram post last week, Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose, shared two pictures of herself in a New Era cap and, in the caption, announced their collaboration. She also shared a code that fans can use to avail discounts.&quot;Football season is backkk @neweracap #neweraambassador Grab your new Raiders gear and use code CAMERON20 for a discount at checkout,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRose wore a white dress layered with a black “Raiders” jacket. She sported a white cap and white shoes.She is enjoying her time cheering for her beau during his games. Earlier this year, she completed her graduation from the University of Tennessee.The Las Vegas Raiders won their season opener against the New England Patriots but lost three consecutive matchups, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and last week against the Chicago Bears.The Raiders have had a tough season, losing three of four matchups. They next face the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.