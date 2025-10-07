  • home icon
  NFL
  Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael pairs black strapless top with comfy denims for "D8 night" with Patriots QB

Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael pairs black strapless top with comfy denims for “D8 night” with Patriots QB

By Garima
Modified Oct 07, 2025 21:38 GMT
Drake Maye and Ann Michael (Image credit: Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye)
Drake Maye and Ann Michael (Image credit: Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye)

Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, was present at Sunday’s contest between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Following game day, the two went out for a date night, as evidenced by Ann’s Instagram story on Monday, where, in the mirror selfie, she is wearing a black strapless top, blue jeans and black heels.

“D8 Night❤️,” she captioned.
Ann Michael&#039;s IG story
Ann Michael's IG story

Ann and Drake have known each other since they were 12. They stayed together through high school and while attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After Drake was drafted in 2024, Ann graduated from UNC in May with a degree in Business Administration and minors in Entrepreneurship with Conflict management. In high school, she played softball, field hockey and was a cheerleader. She also coached a 10-and-under girls’ softball team in Chapel Hill.

Drake Maye proposed to Ann in January with a beachside proposal, and they got married in June in North Carolina. Instead of asking for gifts, they asked guests to donate to local shelters.

How did Drake Maye’s Patriots do against the Bills?

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots won 23-20 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The rookie quarterback led a clutch game-winning drive in the final minutes, setting up a 52-yard field goal by Andy Borregales with around 15 seconds left on the clock.

Maye completed 13 of 14 passes for 184 yards and a perfect fourth quarter, going 6-for-6 for 90 yards. He ended the game with 22 completions on 30 attempts for 273 yards.

Helping lead the offense was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who recorded 10 catches for 146 yards, including 119 in the second half. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored two rushing touchdowns and helped the Patriots control the clock.

The win was the first time the Patriots have won back-to-back games since 2022 and it gives them a winning record through five games for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns but also recorded two turnovers. Buffalo had three total giveaways, including a fumbled handoff and a lost fumble by receiver Keon Coleman. Penalties were also a problem, with the Bills being flagged 11 times for 90 yards.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Garima
