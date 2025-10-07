Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael pairs black strapless top with comfy denims for “D8 night” with Patriots QB

Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, was present at Sunday’s contest between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Following game day, the two went out for a date night, as evidenced by Ann’s Instagram story on Monday, where, in the mirror selfie, she is wearing a black strapless top, blue jeans and black heels.“D8 Night❤️,” she captioned.Ann Michael's IG storyAnn and Drake have known each other since they were 12. They stayed together through high school and while attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.After Drake was drafted in 2024, Ann graduated from UNC in May with a degree in Business Administration and minors in Entrepreneurship with Conflict management. In high school, she played softball, field hockey and was a cheerleader. She also coached a 10-and-under girls’ softball team in Chapel Hill.Drake Maye proposed to Ann in January with a beachside proposal, and they got married in June in North Carolina. Instead of asking for gifts, they asked guests to donate to local shelters. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Drake Maye’s Patriots do against the Bills?Drake Maye and the New England Patriots won 23-20 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The rookie quarterback led a clutch game-winning drive in the final minutes, setting up a 52-yard field goal by Andy Borregales with around 15 seconds left on the clock.Maye completed 13 of 14 passes for 184 yards and a perfect fourth quarter, going 6-for-6 for 90 yards. He ended the game with 22 completions on 30 attempts for 273 yards.Helping lead the offense was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who recorded 10 catches for 146 yards, including 119 in the second half. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored two rushing touchdowns and helped the Patriots control the clock.The win was the first time the Patriots have won back-to-back games since 2022 and it gives them a winning record through five games for the first time since 2019.Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns but also recorded two turnovers. Buffalo had three total giveaways, including a fumbled handoff and a lost fumble by receiver Keon Coleman. Penalties were also a problem, with the Bills being flagged 11 times for 90 yards.