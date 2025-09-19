Drake Maye's wife Ann sends 2-word message as "Patriots WAGS" reach out to Cardi B for gameday meetup 2 days after pregnancy reveal with Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, made her feelings clear after one Patriots player's wife sent a message to Cardi B, who is expecting her first baby with Stefon Diggs.Ann commented:“I’m dying😭😭😭😭.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @yoyotor)The frenzy started when Victoria, the wife of Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, recorded a fun video just for Cardi B.Victoria said with excitement:“Hey Cardi! Hey girl! It's two of your future favorite WAGs. We're really patriotic wags. We're just being real awkward right now. Because, I mean, a lot of people are looking forward to meeting you. And Victoria's throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate! I'm throwing a tailgate.”The video had a caption:“This message is for Cardi from Patriot WAG.&quot;And she tagged her directly:“Cardi B, we hope this finds you well.”Victoria’s tailgate invite included food made by her mother-in-law, homemade punch and music. Then, she remembered to add:“You can’t have the punch. I just thought about it. Congratulations!”This sweet message came just days after Cardi B announced her pregnancy on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, saying:“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”It is her fourth child and Diggs’ second (officially).With her new album &quot;Am I the Drama?&quot; coming out, she joked:“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers.”On Instagram, she added on Thursday:“I’m happy, my man is happy, I’m very excited for this chapter in life. Support a bitch. I got four kids now.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCardi B and Stefon Diggs started making headlines as a couple in late 2024, just three months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset.Things became clearer on Valentine’s Day 2025 when TMZ spotted them arriving at a Miami hotel together.In April, during Coachella, Cardi gave Diggs a lap dance on stage, and the clip went viral.By May 12, they made it official on Instagram after being seen courtside at an NBA playoff game, where Cardi playfully squeezed Diggs’ cheeks on the Jumbotron.Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has a message for Stefon Diggs' pregnant partner, Cardi BAs soon as Patriots RB Antonio Gibson's wife, Victoria Gibson, pushed Cardi B for a meet-up with wives and girlfriends of Stefon Diggs' team, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, commented:&quot;LMAO, go Cardi go!!!! @iamcardib patriot wag link uppppppppop.&quot;To which, Victoria replied, saying:&quot;Kayla, tell us if you wanna come too.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @yoyotor)Cardi B is in full promo mode right now.She is pushing her new album &quot;Am I the Drama?&quot; and teasing a tour that’s expected to kick off later this year.Stefon Diggs responded to the pregnancy news while speaking to the reporters, saying:&quot;We don't talk too much about my personal life. But, I heard about that.&quot;However, the Patriots WR did share some feelings under Cardi B's Instagram post, where she posted about music, motherhood and her excitement for what is next.Diggs left three comments:&quot;Proud of you for staying focused ❤️.&quot;&quot;100% team boy 💙 😩🙏🏾.&quot;&quot;Thinking of Spanish names.. right now 👨🏽‍🍼.&quot;Stefon Diggs is playing his 11th NFL season.