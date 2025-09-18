  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Stefon Diggs teases Cardi B over pregnancy reveal 9 hours after rapper confirms first baby with Patriots WR

Stefon Diggs teases Cardi B over pregnancy reveal 9 hours after rapper confirms first baby with Patriots WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 18, 2025 15:54 GMT
Stefon Diggs teases Cardi B over pregnancy reveal 9 hours after rapper confirms first baby with Patriots WR
Stefon Diggs teases Cardi B over pregnancy reveal 9 hours after rapper confirms first baby with Patriots WR

Cardi B is having her first baby with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She shared the news on Wednesday during an interview on CBS Mornings. Cardi already has three kids, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.

Ad

Nine hours after Cardi surprised everyone with the news, the New England Patriots' wide receiver jumped in with a fun reply on her Instagram post called, “It’s ready to bang!!!”

He wrote:

“Proud of you for staying focused."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“100% team boy.”
“Thinking of Spanish names.. right now.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamcardib)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamcardib)

Cardi’s pregnancy reveal came right as she is getting ready for a big moment in her career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her new album "Am I the Drama?" drops on Friday, and her Little Miss Drama tour starts February 11.

On Instagram, on Thursday, in the same post where Diggs commented, Cardi shared how seriously she takes her work.

She told fans:

“I want this sh*t real f**king bad. I want this sh*t like I'm in the third floor in the Bronx and I need to get the fuck on out. That's how bad I want it. I want this shit like it's 2016 type of sh*t. You know what I'm saying? Nothing and anything stopping me.”
Ad

She talked about waking up early, staying up late, doing fashion shows, magazine shoots, and rehearsals.

Cardi B added:

"After this this album ... it's straight to exercising, it's straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose. I owe this to myself and I owe this to my fans. They've been waiting for such a long time."
Ad
Ad

Reportedly, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs started dating around February, when they were first spotted together at a Valentine’s Day party in Miami.

Rumors had already begun in October 2024, just a few months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset.

But things became more public in April 2025, when Cardi was seen giving Diggs a lap dance at Coachella. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2025, after showing PDA at an NBA Playoffs game.

Ad

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B tells fans to ‘mind your business’ but invites them to pick sides in baby reveal

On Thursday, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, talked to her fans on Instagram and said she is really happy about this new part of her life. But the rapper also told people not to get too nosy, mentioning:

Ad
"I’m happy, my man is happy. I’m very excited. I’m very excited for this chapter in life. I will tell y’all, mind your business, this is my business, but it is what it is. I’m a celebrity, you know what (I'm) saying? Like, and we all a little bit nosy."
Ad

Next, she asked fans to pick sides in the baby debate, and added:

“If you team girl, get this vinyl. This is the pretty and petty vinyl, alright? You could get the CD version. But if you Team Boy, you get the imaginary players version."

Before wrapping up, Cardi also reminded everyone she is now a mom of four, saying:

"If y’all gonna be the aunties and uncles, support a bitch. I got four kids now. You know what I’m saying? I’m grown, but I donate. Team Boy!”
Ad

Stefon Diggs has been playing in the NFL since 2015.

He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings, then moved to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, and in 2025, he is playing for the New England Patriots.

This year marks his 11th NFL season, after playing eight games last year with Houston.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications