Stefon Diggs teases Cardi B over pregnancy reveal 9 hours after rapper confirms first baby with Patriots WR

Cardi B is having her first baby with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She shared the news on Wednesday during an interview on CBS Mornings. Cardi already has three kids, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.Nine hours after Cardi surprised everyone with the news, the New England Patriots' wide receiver jumped in with a fun reply on her Instagram post called, “It’s ready to bang!!!”He wrote:“Proud of you for staying focused.&quot;“100% team boy.”“Thinking of Spanish names.. right now.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamcardib)Cardi’s pregnancy reveal came right as she is getting ready for a big moment in her career.Her new album &quot;Am I the Drama?&quot; drops on Friday, and her Little Miss Drama tour starts February 11.On Instagram, on Thursday, in the same post where Diggs commented, Cardi shared how seriously she takes her work.She told fans:“I want this sh*t real f**king bad. I want this sh*t like I'm in the third floor in the Bronx and I need to get the fuck on out. That's how bad I want it. I want this shit like it's 2016 type of sh*t. You know what I'm saying? Nothing and anything stopping me.”She talked about waking up early, staying up late, doing fashion shows, magazine shoots, and rehearsals.Cardi B added:&quot;After this this album ... it's straight to exercising, it's straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose. I owe this to myself and I owe this to my fans. They've been waiting for such a long time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReportedly, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs started dating around February, when they were first spotted together at a Valentine’s Day party in Miami.Rumors had already begun in October 2024, just a few months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset.But things became more public in April 2025, when Cardi was seen giving Diggs a lap dance at Coachella. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2025, after showing PDA at an NBA Playoffs game.Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B tells fans to ‘mind your business’ but invites them to pick sides in baby revealOn Thursday, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, talked to her fans on Instagram and said she is really happy about this new part of her life. But the rapper also told people not to get too nosy, mentioning:&quot;I’m happy, my man is happy. I’m very excited. I’m very excited for this chapter in life. I will tell y’all, mind your business, this is my business, but it is what it is. I’m a celebrity, you know what (I'm) saying? Like, and we all a little bit nosy.&quot;Next, she asked fans to pick sides in the baby debate, and added:“If you team girl, get this vinyl. This is the pretty and petty vinyl, alright? You could get the CD version. But if you Team Boy, you get the imaginary players version.&quot;Before wrapping up, Cardi also reminded everyone she is now a mom of four, saying:&quot;If y’all gonna be the aunties and uncles, support a bitch. I got four kids now. You know what I’m saying? I’m grown, but I donate. Team Boy!”Stefon Diggs has been playing in the NFL since 2015.He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings, then moved to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, and in 2025, he is playing for the New England Patriots.This year marks his 11th NFL season, after playing eight games last year with Houston.