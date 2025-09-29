Drake Maye sets record straight on his Cam Newton's Superman celebration amid backlash on Patriots QB using ex-NFL MVP's iconic gesture

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:54 GMT
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye came forward to explain why he used Cam Newton's iconic celebration after scoring a touchdown in Week 4. In the post-game press conference, the quarterback revealed that seeing the Carolina Panthers jerseys on the field reminded him of the ex-quarterback.

This resulted in him appreciating what Newton had done on the field during his playing days. Drake Maye also stated that the 2015 NFL MVP was his favorite player in the league as a kid.

"I think it wa cool seeing those jerseys," Maye said. "Right when I saw those jerseys, it reminded me of Cam just the energy he brought. You know, so much emotion out there, probably needs to show more. But times when I do, yeah, it's just a fun loving position."
"He plays the position in a different way than a lot of people do, and the guys around him rallied around him. I had another one late, I think in the third or fourth, I had a safety one-on-one. I know Cam probably would have took him on and tried to score. So yeah, I got to meet him through the process. I'm a big fan. He was my favorite player growing up, so pretty cool."
In the second quarter of the game, the Patriots were in the lead by just one point (7-6 scoreline). However, Drake Maye then found the endzone with a five-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a 14-6 lead.

He then hit Cam Newton's superman pose at the end zone while celebrating the touchdown with his teammates.

By the fourth quarter, the Patriots had a comfortable 42-6 lead against the Panthers. Andy Dalton found Mitchell Evans with a passing touchdown, but it was already too late for any sort of comeback for the Panthers.

The Patriots secured the victory with a 42-13 final score. Maye ended the night completing 14 of the 17 passes he attempted for 203 yards and three total touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs heaps praise on Drake Maye after Week 4 victory against the Panthers

After the game, Diggs came forward to talk about Drake Maye's performance on the field.

The wide receiver heaped praise on the quarterback and expressed his excitement about his development since joining the league last year.

"He had a hell of a day," Diggs said as per NESN's Andrew Gould. "He's a good quarterback. He's starting to come along, as you can see. He looks sharp out there. I'm just excited for the future."

The Patriots next face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 5 at Highmark Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+ at 8:20 pm ET.

