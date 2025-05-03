Drake Maye shares 1-word reaction to fiancée Ann Michael's 'special' memories from bridal shower

Drake Maye is preparing to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, soon. On Thursday, Hudson surprised fans with the picture of her bridal shower. She has posted three pictures with her family members from a sweet and simple pre-wedding party.

Ad

Along with the pictures, Ann Michael Hudson candidly expressed her excitement for the big day in the caption of the post while also expressing gratitude towards her family members.

"It’s all starting to feel real👰🏻‍♀️👰🏻‍♀️ Thankful for the best family who makes me feel so special and loved❣️" she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her fiancé, Drake Maye, jumped into the comments section with a sweet one-word reply to his lady love.

"Cute" he wrote.

Drake Maye shares 1-word reaction to fiancée Ann Michael (Image Source: Instagram/@amh811)

Ann Michael Hudson looked beautiful in the pictures she had posted. She donned an elegant white gown while posing with her family members. She was standing by the side of a pool in front of a decorated board, which had a text saying:

Ad

"Miss to Mrs"

Drake Maye’s fiancée keeps her fans updated about their day-to-day life by actively posting on her Instagram account. On March 28, she posted a few pictures of the couple's trip to Mexico.

During this NFL offseason, the Patriots quarterback spent time with his fiancée and their friends. Hudson had just one word to describe her vacation.

"Mexicooooo," she wrote.

Ad

She posted several pictures of the location with her fiancé and some with their friends. In one snap, the North Carolina-born NFL star posed with his fiancée in a comfortable blue t-shirt and shorts by the side of the beach. Hudson grabbed the attention in her beautiful off-shoulder green and brown dress.

Drake Maye’s fiancée teases wedding in an adorable IG post

On April 16, Drake Maye’s fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, shared a post on her Instagram account, teasing their upcoming wedding. She posted a few romantic pictures with the QB, and in the caption she wrote:

Ad

"Counting down the days"

Hudson had posted the pictures of their engagement while teasing her wedding in the post. The American NFL QB went to his knees to propose to Hudson earlier this year.

The couple announced the big news with an adorable joint post on Instagram on January 16. In the caption of the post, Maye wrote:

"Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"

Ad

The QB proposed to Ann by the side of a beach. The pair donned matching white outfits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.