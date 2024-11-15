Drake Maye speaks out on Caleb Williams comparisons as Bears QB's struggles continue

The New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye as the third overall pick in the 2024 draft. From being a vocal leader to winning games for the Patriots, Maye has shown his leadership qualities and glimpses of a franchise quarterback.

NFL insider Josina Anderson asked Maye his thoughts on people saying he's been a better quarterback and leader than No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

"I think, it's an honor to hear that and hopefully the guys and the people in the building feel that way, that's the goal coming out of it," Maye said on The Exhibit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But at the end of the day, I know Caleb is a great player and he's got a bright future ahead of him, so looking forward to hopefully more matchups down the road. I'm just trying to do everything I can to worry about being the best player for the Patriots and at the end of the day, being the best person on and off the field here in Boston."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Drake Maye made his NFL debut in Week 3 and made his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after the Patriots began the season 1-3, benching Jacoby Brissett.

Maye has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 954 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions and has rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown in the six games he's played this season.

After defeating the Bears, Drake Maye said he's trying to get better each day

NFL: NOV 10 Patriots at Bears - Source: Getty

It was a rookie vs. rookie matchup last week when the New England Patriots defeated the Chicago Bears. The No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams and the No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye, squared off for the first time, with Maye's Patriots coming out on top, 19-3.

Maye outplayed Williams, throwing for more passing yards, having a better completion percentage, and throwing for a touchdown while leading his team to the victory.

Following last week's victory, Maye was asked if he believes he is better today than when he was drafted.

"I think I’m working toward that," Maye said. "I think that’s more of a perspective thing. I wouldn’t say for me, I’m just trying to build on every day. I think that’s more of a thing for the outside crowd to say.

"I think I’ve come a long way within the system, learning the system, knowing what to do, knowing where guys line up, getting in and out of run checks and pass things. So, I think I wouldn’t say better, I’d just say more comfortable."

Rookies Drake Maye and Caleb Williams have led their respective teams to losing records. However, like most rookie quarterbacks, it will likely become a patient process with their development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.