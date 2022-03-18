Drama unravels as Baker Mayfield asks for trade only for Browns to turn it down

The Cleveland Browns have a serious problem on their hands with Baker Mayfield.

The team spent the week courting Deshaun Watson, only to lose out on those sweepstakes. Mayfield responded with a farewell to the city of Cleveland, while the team was adamant he was still their starter.

It turns out he doesn't like being a backup option because the quarterback officially requested a trade on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed he was speaking with the quarterback directly.

"Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: 'It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.'"

Just minutes after that news dropped, updates emerged that the team would not be honoring his request.

To summarize, Mayfield wants a trade because the Browns were seeking a better option in Watson. But they missed out and are trying to act like the former first overall pick is still their quarterback.

This is just the latest example of dysfunction in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are at a point of no return

Cleveland is in an incredibly difficult situation at the moment. By going after Watson, they made it clear to the rest of the NFL that they don't see Mayfield as a great long-term option. As such, his trade value has taken a huge hit. They are now trying to pretend like nothing happened.

Mayfield is set to play in the fifth-year of his option, worth roughly $18 million. That dollar amount is not going to be easy to move if the team is tanking his value on the market. They will have to hope that a team like the Seattle Seahawks or Indianapolis Colts sees the quarterback as an enticing reclamation project.

This is a shocking turn of events, considering he led the team to a playoff victory during the 2020 season. That had him in line for a massive contract extension, only to diminish his value while playing hurt during the 2021 season.

The front office openly sought an upgrade and must now live with the consequences of that action.

