Draymond Green invoked Joe Burrow to slight Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as the squared up against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match'. The Golden State Warriors superstar was on hand to support his teammates and he could not resist some mind games.

On the green, he needled the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asking him what he was saying to Klay Thompson. With Patrick Mahomes trying to get into the basketball player's head, Draymond Green was on hand to even the playing field.

He reminder the quarterback and Travis Kelce that it was just a year ago that they lost at home in the AFC Championship game to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals quarterback also has a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Chiefs quarterback. He said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Patrick Mahomes: "I told Klay to watch out for that hole."



Draymond: "Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago."



Draymond Green: "Ay Pat, what'd you just say?"Patrick Mahomes: "I told Klay to watch out for that hole."Draymond: "Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago." Draymond Green: "Ay Pat, what'd you just say?"Patrick Mahomes: "I told Klay to watch out for that hole."Draymond: "Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago." 😅https://t.co/Kkrfd9WkJU

Draymond Green's trash talking about Joe Burrow did not deter Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

If Draymond Green was hoping that his trash talk would throw the Kansas City Chiefs duo off guard, nothing of that sort happened. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce handily defeated Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

By the sixth hole, the Chiefs duo were up by four and it needed a miracle for the Golden State pair to win from there. Nothing of that sort came about as the NFL talents took 'The Match' by securing a 3 and 2 win.

None of this should have been surprising. Prior to this year's AFC Championship game, there was a lot of needling against Patrick Mahomes who was 3-0 against Joe Burrow. The mayor of Cincinnati went so far as to say that their home stadium, Arrowhead, should be renamed Burrowhead.

We all know how that ended as the Kansas City Chiefs secured the win that took them to the Super Bowl, which they ultimately ended up winning. After the game, Travis Kelce also took aim at the haters, including calling the Cincinnati mayor a 'jabroni'.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor—Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni.” And then Travis Kelce throws in a Beastie Boys line for no reason.



Tremendous. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor—Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni.” And then Travis Kelce throws in a Beastie Boys line for no reason.Tremendous. https://t.co/57f9ZzhQiO

As it stands, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been to three Super Bowls and won two. The quarterback has won Super Bowl MVP honors in both the wins and he has also been league MVP twice. The Cincinnati quarterback has neither won any of those individual awards, nor has he lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Perhaps Draymond Green should have been more aware of the complete picture before choosing to needle the Kansas City Chiefs duo. Their championship mentaility is second to none and they can take any barbs that come along the way.

Poll : 0 votes