Dre Greenlaw injury update: What happened to 49ers star in Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted off the field during Super Bowl LVIII with an Achilles injury, suffered without any contact when he walked into the field following a 49ers' stop in the second quarter.

Dre Greenlaw's absence is a massive one for the San Francisco 49ers, with Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles taking his place as the 49ers' defense kept dominating the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Although Fred Warner gets all the media regarding the linebacker room, the 49ers wouldn't be in the Super Bowl without Greenlaw, especially with his monster game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dre Greenlaw is currently questionable to return to the game, but the nature of the injury and the fact that he suffered without any contact might indicate that he's not going to return to the game, which is a huge loss for the San Francisco 49ers.

#Update: Greenlaw is ruled out of the game.

Expand Tweet