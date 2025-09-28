  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dressed like a district attorney”: NFL fans react as Dak Prescott arrives for Cowboys vs. Packers game in navy plaid suit

“Dressed like a district attorney”: NFL fans react as Dak Prescott arrives for Cowboys vs. Packers game in navy plaid suit

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:28 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
“Dressed like a district attorney”: NFL fans react as Dak Prescott arrives for Cowboys vs. Packers game in navy plaid suit (Credit: IMAGN)

Dak Prescott didn't need to take the field to turn heads on Sunday. The veteran quarterback arrived at AT&T Stadium to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4's Sunday Night Football game.

Ad

Prescott's outfit drew a lot of attention. He went with a navy plaid suit and brown shoes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It didn't take long for fans to react to Prescott's clothes, as they shared mixed comments about the quarterback's outfit selection.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bruh dressed like a district attorney," one fan said.
Ad
"QB1 be so smooth with it!" another fan said.
Ad
"With his purse," another fan said.
Ad

Similarly, his performance against the Packers drew mixed predictions.

"Looks like 315 yards and 3 td’s," one fan said.
"Poor guys defence gonna let him down again tn," another fan said.
"Hes gonna leave in a body cast after the game," another fan wrote.

The Dallas Cowboys enter this game with a 1-2 record after a humbling 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The only win of the season came in Week 2 against the New York Giants and Dallas needed overtime to beat their divisional rivals after they scored 37 points.

Ad

Dak Prescott has gone 90 of 126 for 800 yards and three touchdowns in three games, but he's also been intercepted three times and sacked five times. The Cowboys are struggling to get things going under Brian Schottenheimer, and the Packers duel could be the turning point of their season.

Dak Prescott responds to Micah Parsons' "painful" comments ahead of Sunday night clash

Dak Prescott discussed Micah Parsons' "painful" comments about having the chance to sack his former quarterback. Prescott had nothing but respect for the pass rusher as he addressed the remarks.

Ad
"I hope it's not [painful] for me," Prescott said. "And I hope he doesn't get to me, for one. It'll definitely be fun. Yeah, it's one me and my fiancée were just talking about the other day, and just all the reps of practice, going against Micah in times when he couldn't hit me, whether him getting back there, just the trash talk back and forth, me telling him he wouldn't tackle me anyways, he still can't bring me down. You got to get to that point."

This duel has taken a different dimension due to the story between Parsons and the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. Many think Prescott will be the one to pay the price for his boss' comments.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications