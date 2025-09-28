“Dressed like a district attorney”: NFL fans react as Dak Prescott arrives for Cowboys vs. Packers game in navy plaid suit

Dak Prescott didn't need to take the field to turn heads on Sunday. The veteran quarterback arrived at AT&amp;T Stadium to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4's Sunday Night Football game.Prescott's outfit drew a lot of attention. He went with a navy plaid suit and brown shoes. It didn't take long for fans to react to Prescott's clothes, as they shared mixed comments about the quarterback's outfit selection.&quot;Bruh dressed like a district attorney,&quot; one fan said.$wift Hardaway 💎✌🏿 @Da_Hardaway5200LINKBruh dressed like a district attorney&quot;QB1 be so smooth with it!&quot; another fan said. E2️⃣🐝✭ @elb_redLINKQB1 be so smooth with it!&quot;With his purse,&quot; another fan said. T Smith @TSmith627438LINKWith his purseSimilarly, his performance against the Packers drew mixed predictions. &quot;Looks like 315 yards and 3 td’s,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Poor guys defence gonna let him down again tn,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Hes gonna leave in a body cast after the game,&quot; another fan wrote. The Dallas Cowboys enter this game with a 1-2 record after a humbling 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The only win of the season came in Week 2 against the New York Giants and Dallas needed overtime to beat their divisional rivals after they scored 37 points.Dak Prescott has gone 90 of 126 for 800 yards and three touchdowns in three games, but he's also been intercepted three times and sacked five times. The Cowboys are struggling to get things going under Brian Schottenheimer, and the Packers duel could be the turning point of their season.Dak Prescott responds to Micah Parsons' &quot;painful&quot; comments ahead of Sunday night clashDak Prescott discussed Micah Parsons' &quot;painful&quot; comments about having the chance to sack his former quarterback. Prescott had nothing but respect for the pass rusher as he addressed the remarks.&quot;I hope it's not [painful] for me,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;And I hope he doesn't get to me, for one. It'll definitely be fun. Yeah, it's one me and my fiancée were just talking about the other day, and just all the reps of practice, going against Micah in times when he couldn't hit me, whether him getting back there, just the trash talk back and forth, me telling him he wouldn't tackle me anyways, he still can't bring me down. You got to get to that point.&quot;This duel has taken a different dimension due to the story between Parsons and the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. Many think Prescott will be the one to pay the price for his boss' comments.