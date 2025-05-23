Drew Bledsoe gives honest assessment of Caleb Williams’ development while naming 2 coaches for QB success

Caleb Williams is set to have an important 2025 season with the Chicago Bears. The quarterback will enter his second year with the team, and many are eager to see how he fares with an improved offensive line.

Ad

On Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe appeared on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" show and discussed how the Bears have added support for Williams to help his game. Bledsoe said (4:06):

“I think this year is going to be pretty telling, Colin. Because, you know, one of the curses of being the top draft pick is you're generally going to a team that's not very good unless there's some kind of crazy trade or something.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So now they're putting a roster around him. The guy's remarkably talented, there's no questioning that, but this year it's going to be interesting to watch his progression."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Beldsoe also named two NFL coaches who have played key roles in developing quarterbacks.

"One thing for young quarterbacks is who they're working with on a daily basis. What kind of coaching are they getting. You see certain coaches, Sean Payton comes to mind, and Andy Reid is a guy. Quarterbacks have success when they're with these guys and so it'll be interesting to watch his continued development."

Ad

Ad

The Bears hired Ben Johnson as their head coach in January. He will need to work closely with Williams to get the best of the quarterback.

Chicago fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29, after the team's poor start last season. At the time of Eberflus' departure, the Bears had a 4-8 record and were on a six-game losing streak. Thomas Brown was appointed as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Ad

Caleb Williams led Chicago to a 5-12 record in his rookie year

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty

The Bears took Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback recorded 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his rookie year. He also added 489 yards on 89 carries, helping Chicago to a 5-12 record.

Ad

Although Williams showed flashes of brilliance, many felt that he needed a better offensive line to protect him. He was sacked 68 times, the most of any QB last season.

Since Chicago invested heavily in its offensive line during the offseason, it will be interesting to see if Williams can lead the team to a winning season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.