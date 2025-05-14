Drew Bledsoe heaps praise on Patrick Mahomes while drawing parallels with Patriots QB Drake Maye

At this point in his extraordinary career, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest players in NFL history. At only 29 years of age, Mahomes holds various important QB records, is a three time Super Bowl Champion, a two time NFL MVP, a two time First Team All Pro, and a six time Pro Bowler.

While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams on Wednesday, former NFL QB Drew Bledsoe outlined how Mahomes has been equally impactful as both a passer and a runner throughout his career to this point.

"I mean, you watch Pat Mahomes... seems like every game you know, at the end of a game you know, Pat would make one big play, running the ball, obviously he's magic throwing the ball, but it just always seemed like in crunch time, he'd pull it down and run for that first down that was just a back breaker."

Bledsoe then continued by making clear that he thought that New England Patriots QB Drake Maye had the same skillset in terms of elite passing skills and the ability to run the ball when the time was right as well.

"I think Drake Maye has the ability to do that."

The comments by Bledsoe are high praise for Drake Maye, who is only entering his second season in the NFL this year. In his rookie year, Maye was one of the only bright spots in what was a terrible season in New England and was rewarded with a Pro Bowl appearance. He finished the campaign with 2,276 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also added 421 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a rushing capacity.

Does Drake Maye have a similar play style as Patrick Mahomes?

There is no doubting that Maye and Mahomes have similar skillsets and player attributes at this point in their respective career's. Both are considered gunslinger's, meaning that they have big arm's, elite arm talent, and are aggressive with the football. In addition, both are extremely accurate and have top-tier mobility when they need it.

According to NFL.com, Maye is 6’ 4’’, 223 lbs while Mahomes is 6’ 2’’, 225 lbs. In addition, their NFL Next Gen Stats prospect score was extremely similar; 84 out of 100 for Maye and 87 out of 100 for Mahomes.

While it is too early to say whether Maye will reach the same individual and team levels of success as Mahomes, it is clear that many around the NFL believe that Maye has a bright future ahead of him heading into the 2025 season.

