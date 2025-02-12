“Drew Brees disrespect is disgusting”: NFL fans have their say as FOX ranks top 10 QBs of all time

New Orleans Saints fans aren’t pleased with where their former legendary quarterback ranks on a recent top 10 list.

Drew Brees, who guided the franchise to its first and only Super Bowl title in the 2009 season, came in at #9 on Fox’s top 10 quarterbacks of all-time list.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is how the Saints fans reacted to the rankings.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Drew bree’s disrespect is disgusting, said one Saints fan on X.

Expand Tweet

One fan felt Brees was better than 2011 Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

Another person believes that:

DREW BREES IS THE MOST UNDERRATED QUARTERBACK IN #NFL HISTORY.

Expand Tweet

The only person below Brees on that top-10 list was former Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino, considered by many to be the greatest quarterback never to win a Super Bowl. Brett Favre comes in ahead of Brees in eight, followed by Terry Bradshaw and New York Jets star Rodgers.

In fifth, it’s John Elway, who won two Super Bowls in his final two NFL seasons; Patrick Mahomes is fourth, just behind Peyton Manning, with Joe Montana figuring in second and Tom Brady at the top of the list. Interestingly, Fox Sports has employed Brady as their primary color commentator.

What did Fox say about Drew Brees?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) in action during an NFL game in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Credits: IMAGN)

Fox's evaluation of Drew Brees highlighted that the former Purdue quarterback is one of only two players in NFL history to achieve 80,000 career passing yards, alongside their top pick, Brady. With 571 touchdown passes, Brees ranks second all-time and his 172 starter wins place him fourth among NFL quarterbacks.

During Brees’s illustrious NFL career, he was selected to 13 Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards seven times in his 20-year career. Brees was also twice named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

If you examine the names above Drew Brees on this list, Super Bowl wins may have factored into the rankings, even though it should be based on individual numbers. Everyone above him had more Super Bowl wins than him except Brett Favre, who had one but appeared in two altogether, one more than Brees.

Brees also led the league in passer rating twice and was the completions leader six times in his 20 seasons. A two-time All-Big Ten selection in college, Brees also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his charitable endeavors in 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.