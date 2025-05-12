Drew Brees' ex-teammate makes feelings known on Tyler Shough's starting job with Saints

Ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel feels that rookie Tyler Shough has the best chance of becoming the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback after Derek Carr's retirement.

Daniel, who played five seasons with the Saints in two stints (2009-2012, 2017), played alongside Drew Brees during the only Super Bowl-winning campaign in the franchise's history.

On Monday's episode of The Facility podcast, Daniel addressed the quarterback competition brewing in New Orleans. The Saints now face a three-way battle between rookie second-round pick Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

"The Saints have zero quarterback wins on their roster. That's why I think they go with the rookie... And the thing about Tyler Shough, he is Kellen Moore's guy. The other two guys on the roster, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, they were not drafted by Kellen Moore. Kellen Moore hand-picked this guy," said Daniel.

This assessment comes just days after Saints head coach, Moore, told reporters that all three quarterbacks would have equal opportunity to compete for the starting job.

"We're going to let all three of these guys roll, and they've all earned these opportunities," Moore said, according to ESPN on May 10.

Tyler Shough holds a significant advantage despite public claims of open competition

Daniel doesn't expect the competition to last long, despite Moore's public stance.

"There's going to be some bumps. He's a rookie, but I do believe he's a day one starter," he added.

The quarterback vacancy appeared suddenly when Carr announced his retirement. He was suffering what the team described as "a labral tear and significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff" in his throwing shoulder. This development leaves the Saints without an established starter heading into the summer workouts.

Tyler Shough, selected 40th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, represents the Saints' highest quarterback draft investment since Archie Manning in 1971. The 25-year-old rookie expressed eagerness for the opportunity when speaking to the media after Carr's announcement.

"That's all you can ask for is an opportunity, at any position," Tyler Shough said, according to Pro Football Network. "And I'm going to treat it the same way, as if whoever is on the roster, I've got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the QB room and the team."

The Saints went winless in seven games without Carr last season, highlighting their quarterback vulnerability. Neither Rattler nor Haener has established themselves as viable NFL starters.

Tyler Shough's six years of collegiate experience, including his final season at Louisville, where he passed for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns, gives him a maturity edge over many rookie quarterbacks.

