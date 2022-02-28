Drew Brees a likely competitor to Sean Payton to land FOX broadcasting gig

Drew Brees is a likely competitor to his former head coach Sean Payton for a FOX broadcast gig that was left vacant by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Brees, who has been seen on-screen as an analyst for NBC, has also appeared alongside Mike Tirico. As for Payton, since removing himself from the Saints' head coaching position a couple of weeks ago, speculation has been rife with what the 58-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach will do.

From returning to coaching straight away to landing a TV gig, there are bound to be plenty of options for Payton.

Drew Brees and Sean Payton top candidates for FOX job

With Troy Aikman reportedly close to ending his long-standing tenure with FOX, there is going to be a position to fill. With FOX having the rights for two out of the next three Super Bowls, they are going to have to get this sorted, and quick.

Andrew Marchand



Wild cards: Sean McVay and John Lynch



Candidates to replace Aikman at Fox include Greg Olsen, Sean Payton & Drew Brees. Wild cards: Sean McVay and John Lynch

Joe Buck, Aikman's number one guy, is set to enter the final year of his contract with FOX next season, so there could be some serious movement in the broadcast booth.

Brees and Payton will be highly sought after by several networks, including FOX and ESPN, not to mention Amazon, as the race to have the best broadcasters heats up.

NBC's long-standing play-by-play caller Al Michaels' contract is also up, so there are bound to be some serious negotiations.

Brees might be looking to take the next step in his broadcasting career and become a bigger presence on gameday. With FOX having a weighty pull when it comes to the postseason, that may also entice Payton.

🅿️at McAfee



ALLEGEDLY Greg Olsen, Sean Payton & Drew Brees are among the candidates to replace Troy Aikman with Fox

Should the former head coach want to try his hand in the booth, or even in the studio, there will be no shortage of offers given the wealth of knowledge he possesses to project to the TV audience.

FOX will have to wait until the deal between Aikman and ESPN is finalized before moving ahead with who will partner Joe Buck for the next NFL season.

As FOX is broadcasting two of the next three Super Bowls, the network is going to want the best and most experienced pair calling the game. With Brees and his former head coach being two of the best ever in their fields, either one would be a superb addition to the booth for the upcoming season.

