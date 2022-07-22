Drew Brees' return to NFL increasingly unlikely as former QB becomes owner of sports team

Drew Brees has made headlines several times during the 2022 NFL offseason for various reasons. Most recently, he announced on his Instagram page that he had joined the ownership group of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club team in Major League Pickleball.

Brees wrote:

"I’m stoked to be the newest team co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball!

According to CNBC, Brees joins an ownership group that includes Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jim Buss, Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant, and venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries, among others. The MDPC is a professional team based out of Austin, Texas.

Pickleball is reportedly the fastest-growing sport in America. It has ranked No. 1 in each of the last two years, based on overall participation and national viewership.

Brees is investing in a business that appears to be rapidly growing and potentially on its way to becoming more of a household name in the near future.

Front Office Sports @FOS



“I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game” - Drew Brees is now the co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team — Mad Drops Pickleball Club.“I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game” - @drewbrees Drew Brees is now the co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team — Mad Drops Pickleball Club.“I am an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game” - @drewbrees https://t.co/V1VzGGZYfK

Brees admits that he's not only a fan of pickleball but also an avid player and enthusiast. He believes in the future of the sport as he continues to be its ambassador. He took his involvement to the next level by upgrading from a fan and player to an actual professional team owner.

Is Drew Brees going to make a return to the NFL?

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees officially announced his retirement after the 2020-21 NFL season. He then spent the 2021 season working as an NFL analyst for NBC Sports but lasted only a year when the two sides decided to part ways.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

Drew Brees sparked rumors of his return to the NFL when he sent out a tweet mentioning it as a possibility for what he will be doing in Fall 2022. While it's not impossible, the chances of that happening appear to be on the decline.

Training camps are now open for the 2022-23 NFL season, and most teams already have their quarterback situations settled, including the New Orleans Saints with Jameis Winston.

While a return to the field is continually becoming less likely, Brees may remain in the NFL world as a broadcaster. He is rumored to be a candidate to feature on the new QBs Only alternate telecast for Thursday Night Football on Amazon, similar to the popular ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far