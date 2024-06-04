  • NFL
  • "Drew Brees and Tom Brady together would be peak": NFL fans back Saints legend's plea for primetime broadcasting job

"Drew Brees and Tom Brady together would be peak": NFL fans back Saints legend's plea for primetime broadcasting job

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 04, 2024 14:42 GMT
Drew Brees could broadcast with Tom Brady
Drew Brees could broadcast with Tom Brady

Drew Brees and Tom Brady faced off against each other on the gridiron several times. However, now that both of these generational quarterbacks have retired, NFL fans want to see them together in the booth.

The former New England Patriots star Tom Brady signed a mammoth $375 million contract with Fox Sports as a broadcaster for 10 years. On Friday, former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees showed his interest in joining the booth. Brews wrote on X (previously Twitter):

“Yep, I said it. SNF, MNF or Thursday Night Football. Come get me when you’re ready! Until then I’m coaching ball.”
also-read-trending Trending

While Drew Brees pursued a broadcasting career in 2021 after retiring from the game, he was limited to covering only two college football games. Currently, he’s the assistant coach at Purdue but could switch jobs if the primetime broadcasting position is available.

This announcement from Brees made the fans ecstatic and some of them couldn’t help but think about the legendary pairing of the former Saints QB with Tom Brady at Fox.

“@drewbrees and @TomBrady together would be peak.”
“Brees and Brady together would be an amazing duo.”

While one fan was excited about Brees potentially joining the broadcast team in the future, the user states the 2010 Super Bowl winner deserves it as much as the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Let's go!!! He is just as elite as TB12..why should he have all the fun...”, wrote the fan on X.

However, one fan also blamed Brees for not getting the job due to the inflation caused by Brady’s expensive contract.

“If you haven't been offered a job yet. The mistaken Brady signing screws up announcer slots for everyone”, wrote the fan.

Though the pairing with Tom Brady is still unsure, fans expressed their joy at the fact that they could once again see Brees on their screens with a broadcasting gig.

“OMG OMG OMG I HOPE THIS HAPPENS!!!”, wrote an excited fan.
“I will watch every game to you broadcast GOAT”, wrote another fan.

Tom Brady begins his new journey

The 15-time Pro Bowler has conquered the gridiron but will embark on a new quest from this season on. He is ready to take on the challenge of announcing his first game featuring the Dallas Cowboys.

"Obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw. As America’s Team, that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time,” Brady said at the schedule announcement.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears for the season opener on September 8, where fans will get to witness Brady's debut in the booth.

