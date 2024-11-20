Drew Lock puzzled by Giants' decision to ditch him as QB1 after benching Daniels Jones

Drew Lock is clueless as to why the New York Giants opted to start undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito over him after veteran QB Daniel Jones was benched on Monday.

“It’s still a question I have for myself,” Lock shared during a media interaction when questioned by a reporter about how DeVito bypassed him in the depth chart.

Showing his commitment to supporting the Giants, Lock added:

"I’m here for this team, and I’ll be here for Tommy too. We need to win, and winning cures a lot.”

Currently, the Giants are 2-8 and the quarterback carousel is a reflection of the poor season.

Jones, the starter at the beginning of the season, is now QB3 or QB4. Lock brought starting experience and a 1-1 record from his stint with the Seattle Seahawks last NFL season. Yet, the team went for DeVito as their new guy under center.

Lock joined the Giants on March 14, 2024, on a one-year deal. Before arriving in the Big Apple, he played with the Denver Broncos (2019–2021) and Seahawks (2022–2023).

Why the Giants chose DeVito over Lock as their starting QB

The Giants likely picked Tommy DeVito for the long-term development of the team instead of short-term stability with Lock.

At 2-8, the Giants’ playoff hopes are over. However, the team is focused on rebuilding the roster for the next season. Last year, DeVito became a cult hero for New York last season after injuries plagued the QB room. Over six starts, he led the Giants to a 3-3 record with 1,101 passing yards, eight TDs, and three interceptions.

Lock signed a one-year deal with the Giants and was expected to be Daniel Jones’ backup. Unfortunately, his injury just before the season might've given DeVito an opening to take the backup role.

