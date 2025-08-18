  • home icon
  Drew Lock's wife, Natalie, gushes over Seahawks QB after scoring 2 TDs during preseason win vs Chiefs 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:27 GMT
Drew Lock and wife (Credits: Natalie IG)
Drew Lock put up an impressive performance during the Seattle Seahawks' 33-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes attempted for 129 yards. He also scored two touchdowns, both being 12-yard TD passes to Jake Bobo in the second quarter.

After the showcase, Lock's wife, Natalie, heaped praise on her husband's performance. She shared a photo of the quarterback smiling on the field after the victory over the Chiefs. She accompanied it with melting face and blue heart emojis.

Natalie&#039;s IG story
The quarterback started dating Natalie in 2019, the same year he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the draft. In 2022, Lock proposed to Natalie. She announced her engagement with the quarterback while showing off her ring.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yesterday, I said YES to the love of my entire life!!!" Natalie wrote in the caption. "I'm so thankful God created a path for us to walk side by side for the rest of our lives. Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!
"& aside from it being the most amazing day surrounded by friends & family, it was another day I got to spend with you, & that is what truly makes my heart so full. I LOVE YOU FIANCE!!"
Drew Lock and Natalie tied the knot in April 2023. In January 2024, they welcomed their first child, a son, Layton, to their family.

Drew Lock and wife, Natalie, announce second pregnancy

A year after giving birth to Layton, Drew Lock and his wife, Natalie, revealed that they will be welcoming their second child soon, with Natalie revealing she's pregnant again.

She shared photos from a fun family day out with her husband and son. The pregnancy photoshoot included snippets of her lying on her husband's lap. In another photo, Layton gently rubbed his mom's belly.

"More love is on the way," Natalie wrote.

Drew Lock joined the Seahawks on a two-year deal in April. He's set to take over as the backup to Sam Darnold on the depth chart this upcoming season. Can the team make a playoff run with a new quarterback regime?

