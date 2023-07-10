Drue Tranquill praises new teammate Patrick Mahomes 

Drue Tranquill left the Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted him, for their eternal rivals, Kansas City Chiefs. He has now hailed his new teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Tranquill played against Mahomes several times in the division and suffered the same fate many opponents do when the Chiefs come to town. A disappointing blown lead in the playoffs against the Jaguars was an embarrassment for the Chargers.

With the Chiefs going on to win their second Super Bowl in five years. Drue Tranquill joins Mahomes and Co. at Arrowhead and will hope to make Super Bowl trips. Tranquill was impressed right away by Patrick Mahomes in training:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You just see these highlight throws that are up every year, year after year. Those throws aren't just one-off things that he makes in a big-time game.

"He seems to make those throws every day in practice, Every day, I'm either out there or getting a break on the sideline and I'm just like, 'Wow. What a throw. What a talent.'"

Drue Tranquill has said that he has spoken to Mahomes a few times:

"I've enjoyed getting to chat with him a few times, really enjoyed competing against him. He's just an incredible talent."

Three straight one-possession losses to the Chiefs showed the Chargers could hold their own against the Chiefs. The Chargers just could not close out against their opponents as Mahomes always had an answer for what they threw at him.

You would expect the Chiefs and Chargers to continue to be one of the league's best rivalry moving forward, with Mahomes vs Herbert.

Drue Tranquill joins star-studied Chiefs defense

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs

Steve Spagnuolo does not hide his intentions very well, as he always wants to get after the opponent's quarterback.

The Eagles offense was crushing the Chiefs in the first half of the Super Bowl but Spags and the Chiefs defense only conceded 11 points in the second half. Spagnuolo has won three Super Bowl rings as a defensive coordinator, two of which came in Kansas City.

Chris Jones recorded 15.5 sacks in 2022, as he was the main man on defense for the Chiefs. Willie Gay became a superstar in his third year as one of the league's busiest linebackers, Drue Tranquill will play alongside him in 2023. Nick Bolton is also on the roster and was one of the standout figures in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

The Chiefs defense may be frustrating at times but have a track record to show up when it matters most.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : 0 votes