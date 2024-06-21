Drunk Tom Brady episode gets shoutout on Celtics’ championship parade day as Al Horford pays tribute to Patriots legend

The Boston Celtics recently defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals and won their 18th NBA Championship. Today, they are celebrating their victory with the Boston fans in the championship parade.

Al Horford, who played a huge role in the Celtics' win, was spotted wearing a t-shirt that had a drunk Tom Brady's picture on it. The picture is from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade in 2021, in which Brady went viral for being drunk and celebrating in a great manner.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and has been a proud supporter of the Boston Celtics. He also sent a motivational message to the Celtics prior to the finals, and Al Horford's team was able to get the job done.

The past few weeks have been great for the Boston legend. He was recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and has now gotten himself a tribute from the 38-year-old Celtics star in front of one of the biggest fanbases in the NBA.

Tom Brady reacted to Al Horford's T-Shirt during Celtics' championship parade

2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady

Tom Brady took notice of Al Horford's special tribute to him and reacted with a GIF-on X, formerly known as Twitter. Today is a great day for Boston sports fans, and arguably their biggest legend of all time is also tuned in to it.

This is the Celtics' first championship win since 2008. The fans have waited for 16 years for this moment to arrive, and they now finally have the opportunity to celebrate with the players.

It will be interesting to see what Al Horford does next. Although he still has a year left on his current deal, the Dominican Republic star might consider retirement as he has finally fulfilled his goal of winning an NBA championship.

However, apart from Horford, the rest of the other players are set to return next season, and the Celtics will be the favorites to repeat as NBA Champions. Many expect the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to win more championships together for the franchise and give Brady, as well as the fans in Boston, more reasons to celebrate.