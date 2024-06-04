Tom Brady is a Boston legend, having spent the biggest part of his career playing in Foxborough with the New England Patriots. As the Boston Celtics prepare for the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, a series of seven games starting on June 06, the quarterback was present in a hype video made by the franchise.

Brady, ever known for his killer mentality and his competitiveness, appeared on the video talking about what's the right mindset to approach an important moment of competition - he knows about this better than anyone, since his seven Super Bowl rings are more than any NFL franchise in the league. [From 00:18]

"Being a champion is the desire to achieve, Brady said. "A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they're very fearful. What comes if they don't get it done the way they want. The mindset is always no fear.

"And to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another and to prove their desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you."

The Boston Celtics failed to make the NBA Finals last season after losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. After dominating the conference in the regular season during 23-24, they did not waste the opportunity once again and qualified to play against the Dallas Mavericks.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years.

Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well - even though Birmingham got relegated from the English Championship League

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots

Playing with the team for two decades under the leadership of Bill Belichick, he amassed six Super Bowl rings, nine Super Bowl appearances and multiple individual accolades, such as MVPs, First-Team All-Pros and Pro Bowls.

It's nearly impossible to argue against the fact that he's the greatest of all-time, as proved by his seven rings in his career. Winnings titles is something that he knows better than anyone.