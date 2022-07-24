Du'Vonta Lampkin murder: Police arrest friend and another man as suspects for armed robbery and homicide of former NFL player

The Police have made significant progress in the Du'Vonta Lampkin murder case with two arrests being made on Friday.

Former University Football star Lampkin was killed in downtown Dallas in May this year. Officials have charged the duo with armed robbery and homicide. One of the suspects is reportedly a friend of Lampkin, while the search for another accomplice is still on.

What happened to Du'Vonta Lampkin?

Former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot dead in May. Lampkin was attacked in a short-term rental on South Ervay Street. As per reports, security footage shows two suspects sporting Lampkin’s backpack. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The police have charged Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia for Du’Vonta Lampkin. As per the arrest warrant affidavit, Franklin was a friend of Lampkin and knew that the former Oklahoma star had money.

Court documents further detail the bond between Franklin and Du’Vonta and the duo hung out with Lampkin in the very early morning hours of May 5, the day of his death.

The arrest warrant said:

"Suspect Franklin told Suspect Garcia that… he needed Suspect Garcia to ‘rob us’ because Complainant Lampkin has a lot of money on him and in his Airbnb room."

Oklahoma Football @OU_Football The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones. The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/hV8zEFawmO

Du'Vonta Lampkin murder: Former Oklahoma star’s friend charged with murder

The court documents state that Franklin had informed Garcia to recruit another person to assist in the burglary. When the suspects returned to the building where Lampkin was staying, Franklin waved two men into the building while Lampkin wasn’t looking, as per reports.

𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝕂 @CrownAndJoke Du’Vonta Lampkin, a great young man and great friend taken too soon. Spell his name right if you’re going to talk about him. Du’Vonta. Du’Vonta Lampkin, a great young man and great friend taken too soon. Spell his name right if you’re going to talk about him. Du’Vonta. ❤️ https://t.co/YAbbH4wpdt

Surveillance video from the fifth floor of the building shows two men walking up and down the hallway. One of them was wearing a hoodie and his face was obscured. Officials report that Garcia and the unknown suspect hid in a stairway and waited until Lampkin got to his Airbnb.

As per the investigation, a video which is unreleased, shows Garcia running towards the stairway with a half black, white, and golden color backpack, known to be full of money. Police reported that Lampkin was found on the floor with a gunshot to his chest.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a third suspect in the case, though no description has been released for the third suspect. Before his murder, the 25-year-old was in the process of moving back to Texas. He was expected to move into his new Dallas apartment the day after his death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far