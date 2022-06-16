“Dude is insane” - NFL analyst still stunned by Tom Brady’s 2021 accomplishments 

Tom Brady continues to astonish all of us and NFL analyst Mina Kimes is still stunned by what she continues to see in Brady. While speaking on her podcast, she was effusive in her praise for Tom Brady, saying,

"By the way... so we did the quarterback draft. We got a quarterback draft like a few weeks ago and I was just like pulling all the deep numbers for the various quarterbacks, like deep numbers under pressure, deep balls when you get the ball at this time of year. But Tom Brady led the league in like frickin' all of them..."

She went on to say that she could not believe the efficiency Tom Brady continued to show in 2021. Moreover, she was especially taken aback by the fact that the veteran led all quarterbacks in deep throws, which is "insane" considering he is the oldest player in the league.

It doesn't make sense to me. He threw, forget the efficiency, the most 20 yard passes. Like I just I don't know man - the dude is insane. And you know, again, like, as long as he's playing at this high level behind a good offensive line, which is more important for Brady, I'd argue, than anything.

Tom Brady ruled the league in 2021

Mina Kimes had good reason to not hold back in praising Brady for the numbers he put up last year. The quarterback had 485 completions in 719 attempts, throwing for 5316 yards and 43 touchdowns. All these figures were the highest in the league.

He completed 67.5% of his passes en route to a quarterback rating of 102.1. Out of all the quarterbacks, he was the only one to seriously contend for the MVP award against Aaron Rodgers.

Mina Kimes believes that since there have been just a few minor tweaks to the offense, and given Brady's past performance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will demand a lot from opposing defenses this year.

Yeah, they'll be fine. Like, our last memory of them is like, barely losing to the Rams... 65 yard bomb over Jalen Ramsey. I mean, just freaking insane. So, yeah, I got to. I got a lot of faith in this Bucs team, a lot of continuity.

Given that Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl in alternate seasons the last four times, nothing is stopping him from making Mina Kimes' words prophetic.

