“Dude needs to shut up”: NFL fans react to Deion Sanders teasing to expose NFL team for spreading false Shedeur Sanders news

Deion Sanders is on the warpath again because of Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado coach is calling out an unnamed NFL team for allegedly spreading false information about his son, Shedeur Sanders, ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We like to call that stuff out,” Sanders said on NFL Network. “I know who it is ... Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in that thing.”

While analyst Bucky Brooks urged him to take the high road, Coach Prime wasn't having any of it.

“I try to keep it on the high road, but I don’t know the address,” Sanders said.

NFL fans, as usual, started the comment train on X. One fan wrote:

"And yet he doesn’t mention any teams, dude needs to shut up."

Another said, "And here I used to think the whole Aaron Rodgers soap opera was childish and silly."

"A tale as old as time... NFL pre draft disinformation," wrote one more.

One X user said, "Like a team can’t have their own opinion lol ."

"What that he is arrogant of course he is he is just like daddy," commented one more.

One fan tweeted, "Deion is gaslighting."

"Shedeur's attitude and skills are negative enough," said one more.

The controversy comes after reports that some teams view Shedeur as “arrogant” and “brash” following combined interviews. Whether that’s legitimate criticism or just a classic case of pre-draft smokescreens remains to be seen.

Former Jets HC doesn't see Shedeur Sanders succeeding in the NFL

Shedeur may be a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but not everyone is convinced he’ll succeed at the next level. Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has been one of his harshest critics.

“Shedeur Sanders is going to get his soul broken in the NFL based on what I’ve seen out of him in college,” Kelly posted on X.

He even went as far as to say Sanders is more of an undrafted free agent than a first-round pick. Kelly doubled down on his stance, writing:

“As a former NFL scout, I have an undraftable free agent value on Shedeur’s 2024 Colorado film.”

Nonetheless, Coach Prime's son is arguably the best QB in the 2025 NFL draft. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are both possible landing spots for the Colorado athlete.

