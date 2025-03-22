"He’s a ticking time bomb": Former NFL scout blasts Shedeur Sanders for reckless on-field behavior

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most polarizing quarterbacks to enter the NFL in a long time. Some believe he will be able to seamlessly transition to the league due to his accurate passing and having media attention his entire life. While others believe that he is destined to be a bust at the position due to both tangible and intangible abilities he's shown throughout his collegiate career.

In a detailed post, Daniel Kelly, a former New York Jets scout, explained why Shedeur Sanders is not going to be successful due to his on-field behavior.

"Video evidence Shedeur Sanders is an immature passive aggressive hothead with violent tendencies. Any prospect who pokes at an opponents eyes, shoves his own teammate, shoves a referee and gets in the face of a ball boy is going to be a serious problem in the NFL. He's a ticking time bomb who's becoming progressively bolder on his documented timeline."

While Kelly did not attack the play of the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, he drew attention to Shedeur's tendencies and conduct on the gridiron.

After all, Shedeur did win the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was eighth in the 2024 Heisman voting. Throughout his two seasons of FBS football, he completed 651-of-907 (71.8%) of his passes for 7.364 yards with 64 passing touchdowns to 13 interceptions, with his passing percentage being an FBS record.

Shedeur Sanders discusses the NFL draft process

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the more criticized players in the 2025 NFL draft class but kept a level head during the process.

Speaking to NFL Network's Bucky Brooks during the Big 12 pro day on Thursday, Sanders discussed how he is handling the process.

"It's definitely a learning experience that a lot of things aren't in your control and just getting the knowledge from dad and just coach, family and friends and everybody, you know that's supporting me and helping me through this process is extremely important." h/t USA Today

Sanders has shown the ability to step up throughout his collegiate career so it will be interesting to see which team ends up drafting him.

