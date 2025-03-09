“Dude is soft” - NFL fans call out D.K. Metcalf as WR’s demand leads to Seahawks reducing asking price in trade

The Seattle Seahawks' fanbase vented about D.K. Metcalf on social media following the reported trade stipulations he was pushing for. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Sunday, Metcalf wants a playing position in the "warm weather climate" and requires $30 million annually.

This news comes as the Seahawks have reduced their asking price for the wide receiver. Originally looking for a first and third-round draft pick package, Seattle has dropped its price to a second-round pick, according to Russini's report.

Metcalf asked to be traded after coming up a short of his third-straight 1,000-yard season in 2024. He had 66 receptions for 992 yards and five scores in his sixth NFL season with the Seahawks.

Fans moved quickly to deride Metcalf's desire for warm weather.

"Warm weather? Dude is soft," a fan tweeted.

"If I'm a GM and I hear a guy 'wants to play in a warm weather climate' I'm immediately out. Soft!" another fan wrote.

"DK Metcalf is delusional," a fan said.

Others saw Metcalf's requests as a desperate play.

"He’s quickly learning that he doesn’t have the value he thinks he has, and if he shrinks his geography it’s even worse. He’d be perfect for Herbert if the price isn’t too high," one fan wrote.

Chargers come out on top as D.K. Metcalf sweepstakes intensify

MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC - Source: Imagn

Based on DraftKings Sportsbook, the LA Chargers are the favorites to sign D.K. Metcalf. That fits perfectly with his desire for warmer weather and with the Chargers' requirement of receiving players to complement Justin Herbert.

As reported by PFOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz, LA once had an interest in Metcalf.

"DK Metcalf is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but dating back to last offseason, the Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks — only to be rebuffed by Seattle," Schultz tweeted on Thursday.

Herbert, who inked a five-year $262.5 million contract in 2023, ended the 2024 campaign with 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The Chargers went 11-7 and qualified for the playoffs as the AFC's fifth seed before being eliminated by Houston in the wild-card game.

Other possible "warm weather" teams cited in reports are the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have been mentioned in Metcalf trade rumors as well, despite not fitting his climate preferences.

