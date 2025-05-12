“Dudes in front of him are not good” - Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate backs Shedeur Sanders to bag Browns QB1 job in 2025 NFL season

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones believes Shedeur Sanders will start games for the Cleveland Browns this season. He cites the inconsistent play of the quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart.
Jones played eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl alongside Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
The former Packers wideout shared his thoughts on "The Facility" podcast on Monday. He discussed Sanders' chances to win the starting job in Cleveland.
"Starting week one I think is, is outta his control. 'cause he is not going to have a lot of opportunities to start week one," Jones said. "But he will start some games this year. Right. And he will start some games. Just 'cause the track record shows that the dudes that are in front of him are not that good. The dudes that are in front of him, they do not play good football consistently."
Jones' comments come as Sanders participates in the Browns' rookie minicamp.
Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, slid to the fifth round (144th overall) in the 2025 NFL draft despite early projections as a potential first-round selection.
The Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster: Shedeur Sanders, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel (third-round pick), and veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.
Watson is expected to miss most of the season while rehabbing from an Achilles tear.
Shedeur Sanders' first impression at rookie minicamp shows he can silence his critics
James Jones highlighted Shedeur Sanders' strong performance during his first practice sessions with the Browns.
"Listen, the first impression, yeah," Jones said. "Is the best impression for him to go out there in rookie mini camp ... If you go out there and you play well, that means something to these coaches."
The former Packer also expressed confidence that Shedeur Sanders would make the Browns' roster and eventually start games as the season progresses.
"I think he makes this football team and he will start some games because Joe Flacco, we seen him last year," Jones said. "Kenny Pickett, we've seen him in Pittsburgh. They are not consistent quarterbacks in the National Football League. I think he has an opportunity to start halfway during the season. I really do."
Shedeur Sanders faces steep historical odds. Just four quarterbacks in the common draft era (since 1967) selected in the fifth round or later have started in their team's season opener as rookies, according to ESPN.
