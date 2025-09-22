"Dumbest damn thing": Phil Simms serves reality check to Caleb Williams critics after Bears QB's impressive outing in 31-14 win vs. Cowboys

Caleb Williams played a great game for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and his team achieved its first win of the season. Against the Dallas Cowboys, he had the chance to defeat his former head coach Matt Eberflus, and the passer had a masterful performance in the 31-14 win.Williams threw four touchdowns, had no turnovers and continued to improve from his first performances of the year. Many analysts called this his best game with the Chicago Bears, and a performance that he can build upon for his next games.His impressive performance had one analyst praising his performance and defending him from critics. During a Monday appearance on Kay Adams' show, Phil Simms criticized fans who said that the Bears had to look for other quarterbacks if Caleb had a bad year:&quot;When the season is over, I gotta look. I watch a lot of TV because I want to hear what people are saying, and it gives me energy. And either I might even steal some of the things. But last year, you know, people said 'If Caleb doesn't have a good year this year, they're probably draft another quarterback.' What? Man, that is the dumbest damn thing I've ever heard. It really is. And Caleb Williams, anytime last year, I know it wasn't great, but he's a damn rookie.&quot;Williams tied with Aaron Rodgers for most touchdown passes after Week 3The young quarterback threw four touchdowns in Week 3 and he now leads the league in touchdown passes. He's tied with Aaron Rodgers at the top, with both passers having seven scores.However, there's a strong chance that the top will change after Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson has six touchdown passes in two games, and his Baltimore Ravens will play at home against the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff also has six touchdowns and could leapfrog the duo.He currently sits in ninth place in most passing yards in 2025, throwing 715 yards in three games. Of the six first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 draft, only Drake Maye (785) from the New England Patriots has more passing yards than him.