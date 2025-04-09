“Dumbest franchise on Earth”: Fans react to $6,700,000,000 AFC team hosting Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders continues to draw the interest of other NFL teams ahead of this year's draft. The quarterback spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. He won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and is projected as the second-best quarterback prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward.

As per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, a $6,700,000,000 (as per Forbes) AFC franchise is now projected as a potential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. On Wednesday, Schultz reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting a visit from the Colorado quarterback next week.

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Just a few hours before this, Schultz also reported that Shedeur is scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. They have the 21st overall pick in the draft and are in need of a starting quarterback.

"Sources: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is scheduled to visit the #Raiders early next week. Las Vegas holds the No. 6 pick in the draft. They have been working on QBs and have other QB prospects also coming into their building," Schultz wrote.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the Raiders hosting Coach Prime's quarterback son. Some believe that it is a bad decision on the franchise's part.

"Dumbest franchise on the earth," one fan commented.

"Please God, noooooo," another fan stated.

"F**k off bro," this fan said.

Others felt that Shedeur Sanders would fit right in with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"As I mentioned a while back. Geno is his best bridge QB. For Sanders to succeed," this fan said.

"Could be the next franchise QB. Him learining under Tom Brady would be great," another fan commented.

"This would be a surprise but to some degree makes sense. Geno is not the future there and then there's the Brady connection," one fan said.

The Raiders traded with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire quarterback Geno Smith last month. He has signed a two-year deal worth $75 million. However, his future with the franchise is uncertain after this period. Thus, the Raiders could look to bring in a quarterback to develop under Smith before becoming the team's QB1.

Former NFL QB believes Shedeur Sanders fits perfectly with the Las Vegas Raiders

Several draft experts and analysts project Shedeur Sanders to fall to the Raiders at No. 6. Last Friday, on ESPN's "First Take," ex-NFL star Dan Orlovsky said that the Colorado quarterback could fit in perfectly with Pete Carroll and his team.

Orlovsky went on to explain his perspective while talking about Geno Smith's two-year contract. He also implied that Shedeur Sanders could benefit from working under Chip Kelly's offensive scheme.

"What's the best landing spot? I'd say it's the Las Vegas Raiders, even though they gave Geno Smith his new, recent two-year, $75 million extension," Orlovsky said. "Now I think the Giants are still in play. I don't believe the Browns are and never have...

"I like the fact that Las Vegas has Chip Kelly. He has been around a ton of different places and a ton of different offenses. Schematically, if I had to pick one outside of those two and third picks, it would be the Raiders for me."

Shedeur Sanders put up 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing for the Buffs while leading them to a 9-4 campaign last season. It will be interesting to see if he falls out of the top-three picks to land with the Raiders later on this month in the draft.

