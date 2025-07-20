"Dumbest union in all of sports" - Will Compton slams NFLPA in scathing rant amid ex-ED Lloyd Howell's strip club scandal 

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:47 GMT
Will Compton x Lloyd Howell collage
The NFL Players Association is facing internal backlash following the resignation of executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. Former linebacker Will Compton has become one of the most critical of the union’s leadership.

In an X post on Saturday, Compton called out what he views as a longstanding failure of accountability, as the search for Howell’s successor intensifies.

Compton, now a media personality after a seven-year NFL career, didn’t mince words. Reacting to recent reports about potential candidates to lead the NFLPA, he blasted the union’s track record and decision-making.

"We've gotta be the dumbest Union in all of sports," Compton wrote on X on Sunday. "Y'all, let's vote for the guy who was in charge of hiring Lloyd Howell.
"Lets vote for the guy who swept a lot of shit under the rug when NFL owners were colluding to not give out guaranteed contracts. The NFLPA is constantly outmatched and it's truly our own doing," he added.
The backlash follows a turbulent week for the NFLPA. Howell abruptly stepped down last Thursday amid multiple controversies, including ethics concerns, financial mismanagement and conflict-of-interest allegations.

His resignation came after ESPN revealed he had billed nearly $2,500 in entertainment expenses at a strip club to union funds, labeled as a “Player Engagement Event.” He also failed to disclose parts of an arbitration report that detailed efforts by NFL executives to suppress guaranteed player contracts.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, team player representatives met last week to discuss potential interim replacements for Howell. The early front-runners are former union president JC Tretter and NFLPA executive Don Davi.

Pat McAfee stresses the ideal candidate to replace Lloyd Howell Jr.

The scrutiny isn’t coming from Will Compton alone. Former Colts punter and media host Pat McAfee also weighed in, describing the union’s leadership class as more concerned with status than service.

“These dudes think they’re celebrities,” McAfee wrote on X. “They hire all their friends and overpay them with the players’ money.
“The NFLPA needs a dawg that knows legitimate business and generating capital running the NFLPA ... We need people that have empathy for the players who play/played in the NFL and don’t just view them as an annual fee. We need creative negotiators, creators and innovators,” he added.

NBC Sports reported over the weekend that Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc., is also being floated as a compromise candidate.

