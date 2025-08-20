“Dumpster is already lit” - NFL fans react as Cowboys supporter shouts “We want Micah!” at Jerry Jones during pre-practice address

Dallas Cowboys fans are calling out their owner to get a deal done for the club’s star linebacker. On Tuesday, Jerry Jones addressed the crowd at practice, sending his gratitude to fans who were in attendance. Chants of “We want Micah” could be heard as he was speaking.Talks between Micah Parsons and Jones on a new contract have not gone well, with the former Penn State product requesting a trade earlier this month. On X, people had plenty to say about the chants in support of Parsons.“Ughhhhh. This season is gonna be a crash and explosion. The dumpster is already lit. Ugly. The Jones family are the kind of people who think the world loves them when really all of us just want them to go away. For good,” according to one person.“Get er done Jerry,” pleaded another fan.“@dallascowboys pay micah,” some else requested.Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract, but tensions between him and Jones have been high for quite some time. Given the massive contracts that other players on the defensive side have gotten this off-season, like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, many believe that Parsons is entitled to a similar kind of extension.Garrett’s new annual wages are an average of $40 million. The Cowboys missed the playoffs last year, and some are concerned about the impact of the headlines of feuding between Jones and Parsons on the team with the season just around the corner.Matt Victorella @mattvic84LINK@jonmachota I wonder if he's hated more now, or when he fired Landry when he first bought the team.et_cardcollectr @et_cardcollectrLINK@jonmachota Technically, they've got Micah through the end of this season. He needs to quit whining, suit and play and worry about the future after this season. It's not helping the situation that it's all the media is talking about.Resident @ResidentlinkGLINK@jonmachota Dude is still in the past. Immediately started talking about “the great Troy Aikman” in his speech. I want to know about today, tomorrow, next weekJones controversially fired Tom Landry in 1989, the day after closing the sale to purchase the Cowboys. Landry had been the head coach for close to 30 years. Jimmy Johnson was hired and delivered two Super Bowls to the franchise in the 1992 and 93 seasons.Parsons is on a rookie contract, though he may not play unless he gets a new deal or is traded. In his speech to fans Tuesday, Jones mentioned Troy Aikman, who quarterbacked the team to three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, two with Jimmy Johnson as head coach.Parsons’ realistic trade destinationsIf Jones decides he doesn’t want to keep Parsons around and takes his trade request seriously, there are sure to be plenty of teams willing to make a deal with the Cowboys owner.According to CBS Sports, one of the most realistic landing spots for Parsons would be with the Green Bay Packers.“Green Bay fancies itself a Super Bowl contender, and rightfully so, but still doesn’t have a dominant player around which to build its defense or even just its pass rush.”The Packers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but no one on their defensive line has registered more than 7.5 sacks over that span.The New England Patriots are another one believed to be in the mix, a team with tons of cap space, who generated pressure on only 28.1% of opponent dropbacks last season, the second-worst percentage in the NFL.Also on the list are the Detroit Lions, who had the best record in the NFL last season and could use a partner in crime for Aidan Hutchinson.Lastly, he would find Demarcus Lawrence, his former teammate, with the Seattle Seahawks.The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.