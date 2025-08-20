  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • “Dumpster is already lit” - NFL fans react as Cowboys supporter shouts “We want Micah!” at Jerry Jones during pre-practice address

“Dumpster is already lit” - NFL fans react as Cowboys supporter shouts “We want Micah!” at Jerry Jones during pre-practice address

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 20, 2025 17:41 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys fans are calling out their owner to get a deal done for the club’s star linebacker. On Tuesday, Jerry Jones addressed the crowd at practice, sending his gratitude to fans who were in attendance. Chants of “We want Micah” could be heard as he was speaking.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talks between Micah Parsons and Jones on a new contract have not gone well, with the former Penn State product requesting a trade earlier this month. On X, people had plenty to say about the chants in support of Parsons.

“Ughhhhh. This season is gonna be a crash and explosion. The dumpster is already lit. Ugly. The Jones family are the kind of people who think the world loves them when really all of us just want them to go away. For good,” according to one person.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Get er done Jerry,” pleaded another fan.
@dallascowboys pay micah,” some else requested.

Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract, but tensions between him and Jones have been high for quite some time. Given the massive contracts that other players on the defensive side have gotten this off-season, like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, many believe that Parsons is entitled to a similar kind of extension.

Ad

Garrett’s new annual wages are an average of $40 million. The Cowboys missed the playoffs last year, and some are concerned about the impact of the headlines of feuding between Jones and Parsons on the team with the season just around the corner.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jones controversially fired Tom Landry in 1989, the day after closing the sale to purchase the Cowboys. Landry had been the head coach for close to 30 years. Jimmy Johnson was hired and delivered two Super Bowls to the franchise in the 1992 and 93 seasons.

Parsons is on a rookie contract, though he may not play unless he gets a new deal or is traded. In his speech to fans Tuesday, Jones mentioned Troy Aikman, who quarterbacked the team to three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, two with Jimmy Johnson as head coach.

Ad

Parsons’ realistic trade destinations

If Jones decides he doesn’t want to keep Parsons around and takes his trade request seriously, there are sure to be plenty of teams willing to make a deal with the Cowboys owner.

According to CBS Sports, one of the most realistic landing spots for Parsons would be with the Green Bay Packers.

“Green Bay fancies itself a Super Bowl contender, and rightfully so, but still doesn’t have a dominant player around which to build its defense or even just its pass rush.”
Ad

The Packers have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but no one on their defensive line has registered more than 7.5 sacks over that span.

The New England Patriots are another one believed to be in the mix, a team with tons of cap space, who generated pressure on only 28.1% of opponent dropbacks last season, the second-worst percentage in the NFL.

Also on the list are the Detroit Lions, who had the best record in the NFL last season and could use a partner in crime for Aidan Hutchinson.

Ad

Lastly, he would find Demarcus Lawrence, his former teammate, with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications