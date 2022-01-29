"He didn't turn the ball over" - Kevin Durant defends Aaron Rodgers for shock playoff loss to 49ers

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has come to the defense of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On The ETCs Podcast, the 11-time NBA All-star said that Rodgers didn't make mistakes and that it’s hard for him to say he could've done better.

"A-Rod didn’t turn the ball over," Durant said. "He didn’t make mistakes to put the ball in their hands. So, it’s like hard for me to just be like A-Rod could have just (done better)"

In the Packers' 10-13 loss to the 49ers, A-Rod went 20 of 29 for 225 yards passing with no touchdowns and interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Special teams has been a problem for @packers all year long and Matt LeFleur never fixed it. But I’m the end, it comes down to @AaronRodgers12 . No matter the issues, the weather conditions or the opponent, you’re suppose to get it done. He DIdN’T. Just 10 pts? Unacceptable. #Bad Special teams has been a problem for @packers all year long and Matt LeFleur never fixed it. But I’m the end, it comes down to @AaronRodgers12. No matter the issues, the weather conditions or the opponent, you’re suppose to get it done. He DIdN’T. Just 10 pts? Unacceptable.#Bad

The lone turnover for the Packers came late in the first quarter when tight end Marcedes Lewis fumbled after a hit by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. It was recovered by fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw at their 42-yard line.

The special teams unit was a concern for Green Bay. Kicker Mason Crosby had a 39-yard field goal attempt blocked by San Francisco cornerback Jimmie Ward at the end of the first half.

In the fourth quarter, 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis blocked a punt by Packers punter Corey Bojorquez with under five minutes left in the game. Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to tie the game.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski Packers special teams. Sweet merciful Christ Packers special teams. Sweet merciful Christ

49ers kicker Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal at the end of regulation to win the game, sending San Francisco to their second NFC Championship game in three seasons. For A-Rod, it was another playoff exit short of the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers and the postseason

In his career, A-Rod has a record of 11-10 in the playoffs but has lost the last two at Lambeau Field. He is the Packers' all-time leader in playoff passing yards (5,894) and touchdown passes (45).

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is now 11-10 in postseason games.



BUT…don’t let that have you overlook the fact, you could argue at least half of those losses came from either a bad defensive or special teams performance.



In playoffs, you need all 3 phases of the game to play well. Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is now 11-10 in postseason games.BUT…don’t let that have you overlook the fact, you could argue at least half of those losses came from either a bad defensive or special teams performance.In playoffs, you need all 3 phases of the game to play well.

At home, he has 2,807 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions in the postseason in his 17-year career.

Rodgers has one Super Bowl win, which was back in the 2010 season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV (45) by a score of 31-25. He won Super Bowl MVP honors, going 24 of 39 for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Toshius Klay @__Gitonga I love Aaron Rodgers but damn! Only one superbowl, 11 years ago! They consistently lose early in the Playoffs after having MVP caliber performances during the regular season I love Aaron Rodgers but damn! Only one superbowl, 11 years ago! They consistently lose early in the Playoffs after having MVP caliber performances during the regular season

Can the 38-year-old quarterback make it back to another Super Bowl in his Hall of Fame career? Time will tell.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

