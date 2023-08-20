Dwayne Haskins was drugged, robbed and extorted before tragic accident, reveals lawsuit 

Disturbing new details have emerged as it pertains to the death of Dwayne Haskins. In a lawsuit filed in court, various allegation are made regarding the death of the former Ohio State quarterback on a South Florida highway. He was only 24 years old when he passed away.

Haskins was allegedly drugged, robbed, and extorted before being fatally struck by a dump truck while standing on the highway, as claimed in the lawsuit. It says the perpetrators in that alledged attack were one man and three women. Toxicology reports showed that the quarterback was legally drunk and had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24 when he was hit by the truck on I-595. The legal limit is 0.08 in Florida.

Dwayne Haskins lawsuit: further allegations

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are other disturbing allegations in the lawsuit as well. A part of it pertains to the dump truck that hit him. The lawsuit alleges that the dump truck responsible for the former Ohio State star’s death was speeding and operating carelessly and was potentially in violation of weight limit regulations.

The other part of it pertains to the rental car in question, which the quarterback was operating. Reportedly, the rental truck had a defect that led to it running out of gas on the road. The state highway department has also come in for criticism where it is accused of failing to properly maintain and illuminate the road where the accident occurred.

Expand Tweet

Names and defendants in the Dwayne Haskins case revealed

Pro Football Talk revealed further details about the defendants in this lawsuit. Ace Rent A Car is being sued for the alleged rental truck. It claims that the vehicle was

“...unreasonably dangerous and hazardous because it was mechanically damaged and ran out of gas.”

Wyndham Garden Hotel Boca Raton, Drive Shack Palm Beach, Blue Anchor Pub and E11ven Miami are also included for allowing drug use in their premises where the former Washington quarterback was allegedly drugged.

Joey Smith, Meriem Yassine, Wissal Yassine, and Karlee Peyton are the people involved who are alleged to have carried out the act with the intention of

“... drugging... to blackmail and rob him [Haskins].”

Expand Tweet

As the situation currently stands in this case brought in by the estate of the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, they have

“... recently reached a combined settlement with the truck driver, the truck owner, and the truck broker."

Attorney Rick Ellsley released the above information in a statement and said that settlements with other parties have been previously secured. The case continues Broward County Circuit Court against the multiple other defedants.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 182 votes