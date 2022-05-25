"He endangered himself and others" - Renowned sports columnist rips into Dwayne Haskins Jr. over fresh details regarding his death

Dwayne Haskins endangered his own life and the lives of others, according to former Fox and ESPN analyst Jason Whitlock. The latter took to Twitter to comment on new evidence relating to the death of the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Haskins' life was tragically cut short after he was struck by a truck while attempting to cross Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale on April 9th, 2022. He was in Florida, along with other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to attend a training camp arranged by teammate Mitch Trubisky.

After the vehicle that Haskins was driving ran out of gas, he attempted to travel on foot to a gas station when the accident occurred.

Parker Branton @ParkerBranton #BREAKING Steelers QB 24 year old Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a vehicle this morning in South Florida. @WPLGLocal10 reported on a dump truck hitting and killing a 24 year old pedestrian around 7 am on I-595 W at I-95. We are working to identify the person killed. #BREAKING Steelers QB 24 year old Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a vehicle this morning in South Florida. @WPLGLocal10 reported on a dump truck hitting and killing a 24 year old pedestrian around 7 am on I-595 W at I-95. We are working to identify the person killed. https://t.co/AgFFb9WJYY

Autopsy and toxicology results have now revealed that Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated at the time of his death, with a blood alcohol level of 0.24, twice the legal limit in the state of Florida. Also, two substances - ketamine and norketamine - used for recreational purposes, were present in his urine.

Following the release of this information, Whitlock, who has a history of making controversial comments, shared his opinion with his over 500k followers on Twitter.

"Ketamine, .24 blood alcohol level, bar fight, woman in his out-of-gas car, and parents refused to attend Pittsburgh memorial service. Nothing to see here. Very racist of Adam Schefter to mention he struggled in NFL. Haskins endangered himself and others."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Ketamine, .24 blood alcohol level, bar fight, woman in his out-of-gas car, and parents refused to attend Pittsburgh memorial service. Nothing to see here. Very racist of Adam Schefter to mention he struggled in NFL. Haskins endangered himself and others. wpxi.com/sports/nfl/pit… Ketamine, .24 blood alcohol level, bar fight, woman in his out-of-gas car, and parents refused to attend Pittsburgh memorial service. Nothing to see here. Very racist of Adam Schefter to mention he struggled in NFL. Haskins endangered himself and others. wpxi.com/sports/nfl/pit…

Comments about Dwayne Haskins not the first time Jason Whitlock has stirred controversy

Whitlock's comments on Dwayne Haskins can be described as insensitive and unnecessary. However, he is not someone who is renowned for tact and diplomacy. Previously also, he has been involved in several controversies where he seemingly engaged his mouth before his brain.

Complex @Complex 6 years ago today, Jason Whitlock called Serena Williams a fat underachiever: trib.al/dHxt9EF http://t.co/MUS7NQzJ5F 6 years ago today, Jason Whitlock called Serena Williams a fat underachiever: trib.al/dHxt9EF http://t.co/MUS7NQzJ5F

One long-running target for Whitlock has been tennis legend Serena Williams, universally recognised as the greatest female player of all time. In 2016, he said the following about the 23-time grand slam winner:

"With a reduction in glut, a little less butt and a smidgen more guts, Serena Williams would easily be as big as Michael Jackson, dwarf Tiger Woods, and take a run at Rosa Parks."

For those thinking this was a one-off, in 2015 he said the following about Williams:

"She’d rather eat, half-ass her way through non-major tournaments and complain she’s not getting the respect her 11-major-championships résumé demands. She complains about being ranked No. 2 in the world when she’s not bitching on Twitter or her blog about new rules that forbid Wimbledon players from eating in the locker room."

Whitlock has been directing attacks on Williams for over 10 years, and she is not the only sports star to enter his crosshairs. He accused LeBron James of promoting racism, and advised him that any racism he suffered was of little consequence, as racism only affects the poor.

Whitlock's comments in relation to Haskins may have offended some, but if previous history is a barometer, then it won't be the last we hear him ruffling some feathers.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat